‘This kid needs to get home’: Boy's plane cancelled again

WAITING: Tim and Nui Gordon's wait for their son Oscar has continued after he was bumped off his return flight to Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions.

IT WAS meant to be the triumphant moment Tim and Nui Gordon reunited with their son, Oscar, who had been stranded in Thailand for the past five months.

Instead, Oscar, aged five, and his grandmother Pintong Kaennakham were bumped from a Cathay Pacific flight meant to take them home, the second time they have fallen victim to the cap on numbers into Sydney Airport.

Now, Mr and Mrs Gordon are stuck in limbo waiting to see their son again, with the next scheduled flight set for August 9 and without a spot guaranteed for either person.

"We found out on Friday night that they were bumped off the plane, we got an email from Cathay Pacific that said 'due to quarantine, isolation restrictions we are unable to accept you to fly', … it seems to be over the weekend they've announced restrictions going from 450 (people) to 350," Mr Gordon said.

"(The August 9 flight) that's no guarantee."

Mr Gordon explained that this latest roadblock had caused the family a significant amount of distress, especially when trying to explain the situation to Oscar.

"It's horrible, Nui burst into tears immediately when she read the email … (Oscar) he's heartbroken again because again we have to say sorry mate … his natural instinct is he's done something wrong," Mr Gordon said.

To help with the matter, Mr and Mrs Gordon have enlisted the help of Lismore MP to try and resolve the case.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she felt for the Gordon family and hoped that when the authorities looked at passenger lists priority could be given to children needing to be reunited with their parents here in Australia.

Ms Saffin said Mr Gordon had lodged hotel quarantine exemption applications for Oscar and his grandmother, and she had made representations to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard's office to get some certainty for them.

Five-year-old Oscar Gordon of Goonellabah has been stuck in Thailand for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr and Mrs Gordon are looking for answers from the government after both decisions were last minute and left them no time to devise a plan B.

"The first time, they were ready to fly on the Saturday and Scott Morrison closed the borders on the Friday so they missed by one day … they were booked on a flight and then the Government said 'we're now limiting passengers to 450 per day' again one day and now this weekend, they were going to fly again … so three times in a row with one day notice," Mr Gordon said.

"Surely these people have got enough intelligence … they should be able to plan what flights come in not just a last-minute decision. How could we plan?"

For Mr and Mrs Gordon, all they want is to see Oscar returned home.

"They should be putting an alert out saying, 'this kid needs to get home' what can we do to fix it, instead of what can we do to delay it."