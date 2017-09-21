26°
Property

This is why buyers love North Sapphire

STYLISH: Inside the stunning home at 4 Water Gum Close, North Sapphire.
STYLISH: Inside the stunning home at 4 Water Gum Close, North Sapphire. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the sought-after North Sapphire Beach Estate this week.

This four-bedroom home at 4 Water Gum Cl will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, check out the Guide online now.

Florent & Mundey selling agent Luke Wenban said all the hard work had been done.

"This beautiful family home is just over 12 months old with fully landscaped grounds and nothing to do except move in and enjoy.

"With four large bedrooms and a study, it will appeal to a large range of buyers from retirees wanting level living to families wanting space."

The home features a master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe at the front of the home, with the additional three bedrooms and family bathroom at the rear.

The living spaces are at the heart of the home, plus a separate media room, study and open-plan main living zone.

"My favourite feature of the property is when you walk into the open living area you are greeted with space and style with raked ceilings and a seamless flow to the large covered entertaining area."

Luke said this was not just a great home but a fabulous lifestyle.

"It's a very relaxed neighbourhood with walking and cycle paths, children's playground and it really provides that beachside summer vibe that makes you feel like you're on holidays all year round."

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide online.

Topics:  coffs harbour florent & mundey real estate luke wenban north sapphire beach estate real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Collaborative effort to win second straight Lismore Cup

Collaborative effort to win second straight Lismore Cup

JOCKEY Larry Cassidy will need to produced another peach of a ride if the Coffs Harbour-trained Collaboration is to win a second straight Lismore Cup today.

Tamika at the double

DOINH COFFS PROUD: Tamika Saxby after her Women's NSW Open victory with men's winner Amaad Fareed of Pakistan.

Saxby continues her winning form by taking out Women's NSW Open.

Council workers replace water main section

MAIN REPLACEMENT: Coffs Harbour City Council is replacing a section of water main between Lister and Moonee St.

Water main replacement work under way

Snakes are out enjoying the warmer weather

Red Bellied snakes are the most common highly venomous snake Steve encounters around the Coffs Coast.

Snakes are out and enjoying the warmer weather.

Local Partners

Just sit back and enjoy the view!

48A Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $799,000 ...

Occupying an elevated position in a quiet, dress circle cul-de-sac, this stunning home is a celebration of style, light and contemporary design. Exquisitely styled...

Spacious, Level and City Central

15 King Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $439,000

This great in town address is sure to impress. Sunny & spacious, this 3 bedroom home is big on space yet low on maintenance. Single level, with just one neighbour...

Rare as Hen&#39;s Teeth!

8 Curacoa Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $505,000

Prime position in one of Coffs Harbour's oldest neighbourhoods. Near level 613m2 corner block with charming 50's cottage, well maintained and currently tenanted.

Spacious, Central &amp; Solid as a Rock

24 Aubrey Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $580,000

For families that need plenty of space, live an active lifestyle, as well as storage for all their worldly possessions, this house is for you. Elevated, with views...

Renovated Beachside Villa with Garage

3/34-36 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $320,000

This 2 bedroom villa has had a complete makeover. Warm & sunny position, and a low maintenance open design combining kitchen, living & dining, all overlooking the...

Proud to present this 3 bedroom home...

19 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $450,000

Rarely seen in such an excellent condition is this three bedroom single garage home which has been updated to include décor, kitchen, bathroom and carpets...

Luxurious Miami style home located in Sapphire Beach...

7 Cherry Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $859,000 ...

The Miami display home from McDonald Jones is pure luxury with it's contemporary architectural design in the sought after area of Sapphire Beach. From the stunning...

&quot;Prime Park Beach Investment Opportunity&quot;

6-8 Fitzgerald St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 24 12 12 $3,000,000

Perfect scale investment for SMSF and investors chasing solid rental yield with potential future capital growth in a prime investment location on the Coffs Coast. ...

Park Beach Bargain Buying...

5/70 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000

Boasting a position of utter convenience right in the middle of Park Beach. Choose your destination of either the Plaza for your shopping needs, one of the many...

2nd block back from beach...

3/38 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $279,000

Set in a small complex in a great location, opposite a tranquil nature reserve and only 300 metres to glorious beaches and a short stroll to shopping centres...

Two birds, spoodle create world of grief for Tannum tenants

A galah, a spoodle and a conure spelt the end of a two-year rental agreement for Tannum Sands tenants.

A conure and a galah spelt the end of a long-term rental agreement.

Where are the cheapest rentals on the Coffs Coast?

RENTAL CRUNCH: The rental vacancy rate in August dropped to just 2.4%.

Rental vacancies are down but you can still find a bargain.

Local landmark building passed in

STILL FOR SALE: Federation House in Moonee St was passed in at auction.

Coffs office building still on the market

Award is the icing for locals who love their work

WINNERS: Coffs Harbour Franchisee Craig Budden (third from left), Aussie founder John Symond (second from right) and the Coffs Harbour Aussie Homeloans team.

Local business recognised as a stand-out