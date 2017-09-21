This is why buyers love North Sapphire

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the sought-after North Sapphire Beach Estate this week.

This four-bedroom home at 4 Water Gum Cl will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, check out the Guide online now.

Florent & Mundey selling agent Luke Wenban said all the hard work had been done.

"This beautiful family home is just over 12 months old with fully landscaped grounds and nothing to do except move in and enjoy.

"With four large bedrooms and a study, it will appeal to a large range of buyers from retirees wanting level living to families wanting space."

The home features a master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe at the front of the home, with the additional three bedrooms and family bathroom at the rear.

The living spaces are at the heart of the home, plus a separate media room, study and open-plan main living zone.

"My favourite feature of the property is when you walk into the open living area you are greeted with space and style with raked ceilings and a seamless flow to the large covered entertaining area."

Luke said this was not just a great home but a fabulous lifestyle.

"It's a very relaxed neighbourhood with walking and cycle paths, children's playground and it really provides that beachside summer vibe that makes you feel like you're on holidays all year round."

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide online.