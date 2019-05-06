Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parramatta's Blake Ferguson starred in their win over the Dragons. Picture: Brett Costello
Parramatta's Blake Ferguson starred in their win over the Dragons. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Call that sparked Eels comeback

by Pamela Whaley
6th May 2019 11:32 AM

A simple message delivered with the game in the balance helped deliver the Eels the win at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday.

It was a chance for star winger Blake Ferguson to announce 'I'm back'.

Scores level at 18-all heading into the final quarter of the match against the Dragons, coach Brad Arthur challenged his star winger to simply do his job.

He sent down a message with the trainer - this is what you're here for.

And so Ferguson did what he does best. He scored a try and polished it off with a spectacular backflip.

Still carrying sore ribs and a bruised face from a broken nose that kept him out of the opening clash at Bankwest Stadium, Ferguson did as he was told.

"I don't know about the backflips," Arthur said.

"He said he's back. He missed out with an injury and then he played last week and he was OK, but he prides himself on making a difference for us out of the backfield.

"I sent a message down with 25 minutes to go, 'this is what you get paid for and go win us the game'."

Afterwards, the Eels didn't concede another point and went on to win 32-18 - their fifth win of the season.

More Stories

Show More
blake ferguson brad arthur nrl parramatta eels rugby league st george illawarra dragons
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    premium_icon Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    Crime Red Benches project aims for a plaque in each local government area to bring the domestic violence message to a wider public

    • 6th May 2019 1:11 PM
    REVEALED: Tough new penalties for drink, drug driving

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tough new penalties for drink, drug driving

    News The new laws come into effect later this month

    • 6th May 2019 11:35 AM
    Major players compete to lead privatisation of airport

    premium_icon Major players compete to lead privatisation of airport

    News Four companies are in the running to be hired by the council.

    • 6th May 2019 12:30 PM
    Clear the shed and laundry of household chemicals

    Clear the shed and laundry of household chemicals

    News Free drop-off for Coffs Coast residents in May