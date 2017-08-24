This is one of Woopi's best

THE Real Estate Property Guide team took in vast views of the ocean from this week's cover property at Woolgoolga.

This architecturally stunning six-bedroom property by Solitary Designer Homes at 43 Nightingale St will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but why wait? The Guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners selling agent Peter Mitchell said the family home with separate self-contained studio impresses from the moment you walk through the front door.

"As you enter the house, you're greeted with high ceilings, the central stainless steel staircase and the view to the ocean,” he said.

"The home captures 180-degree ocean views over Woolgoolga and being so central to town, it's just a short stroll to the CBD or the beach.”

The home is an homage to open-plan coastal living with expansive light-filled living spaces and floor to ceiling glass that let the sea-breezes flow through.

The house itself incorporates two bedrooms, a bathroom and the main living zone on the entry level, while upstairs is the master retreat with dressing room, ensuite, lounge, balcony and office or fourth bedroom.

There is a single and second drive through garage with workshop area downstairs and in the backyard is the two-bedroom studio with polished concrete floors, perfect for guests or older teenagers.

"This is relaxed coastal living at its finest,” Peter said.

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide online.