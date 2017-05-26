22°
Opinion

This is not how the Jetty Foreshores should look!

26th May 2017 11:00 AM
How the Jetty Foreshores historically looked before vegetation was planted on the beaches during the 1980s.
How the Jetty Foreshores historically looked before vegetation was planted on the beaches during the 1980s.

REFERENCES to the dune vegetation not being present in old photos of the area are cited as a worthwhile reason for the removal of the same now. They ignore the fact that just over 35 years ago the Foreshores was an Industrial Area. It was a goods yard and bulk goods storage area to transport all manner of product by rail and by ship. Harbourside recreation was not facilitated at all.

The harbour, itself, was created for a purely industrial purpose. Prior to its creation and the subsequent environmental destruction, healthy native vegetation did exist along this coastal strip. It was with much effort and research that volunteers were able to restore the dunes to something approaching their natural state.

The removal of the vegetation now advocated by many will take the city back to industrial times, only the timber and banana exporting industries are long gone. The transport hub is the highway.

I can just imagine that those obsessed with easy access to water views won't want to stop at tree removal. They will want public vehicular access to the beach as well so they can get an even better view without any physical effort. I would prefer to have the shelter of the vegetation, protection from strong winds and/or sun, and walk the short distance to the water.

Ken Buckley, Coffs Harbour

How the Jetty Foreshores historically looked before vegetation was planned in the 1980s and how it looks today amid calls to thin or fell some vegetation on Jetty Beach.
How the Jetty Foreshores historically looked before vegetation was planned in the 1980s and how it looks today amid calls to thin or fell some vegetation on Jetty Beach.

 

 

Singing the blues over league's origins

IT IS that embarrassing time in Australia again when people obsess with a globally irrelevant hybrid version of rugby, which is played between two states in a country, which a large proportion of the world's population couldn't point to in an atlas.

This event, which ranks right up there with the Icelandic Tiddlywinks cup and the Dutch cheese rolling competition, could be ignored if it was a one-off, but playing three games as the premier competition in a sport that almost no one in the world has even heard of is laughable.

Perhaps the hybrid version could look at amalgamating with proper rugby and at least gain some international relevance.

Now, don't get me started on AFL, another rugby hybrid, which is a sporting joke.

Keith Hemmins

 

No political lines in corruption debate

SO THE NSW Premier wants to strip Obeid and MacDonald of their lucrative parliamentary pensions after being found to be corrupt by the NSW ICAC.

What about the eleven NSW Liberal Members of Parliament that were found to be corrupt?

Will they face the same fate?

No discrimination Premier, the same punishment should be given to these corrupt pollies also.

"What is good for the Goose is also good for the Gander."

By protecting your own it is a blatant act of discrimination.

Bruce Apps

 

Terrorist attacks aim to shock Gen Y

THE Manchester terrorist attack at a concert this week is a truly despicable act that will set the tone for a new-age of terrorist attacks on the freedoms of the west.

The world changing events of 2011 attacked the western world's financial system, the Bali attacks our freedom to celebrate through nightlife, London to disrupt the safety of our working routines, Mumbai our freedoms to travel the world on holidays and now Manchester.

This act against humanity will send fear into the lives of a new generation of young people.

What is next major sporting events, more concerts, election booths, political events, or if Australia's instance an Anzac parade?

I fear for what the future holds. Spare a thought for all those in this country and abroad who are working hard to keep us safe from this scourge of meaningless violence, death and mayhem.

Brian Denyar



