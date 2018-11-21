Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive Great White shark has been netted off Maroubra Beach. Picture: supplied
A massive Great White shark has been netted off Maroubra Beach. Picture: supplied
Opinion

This is exactly what shark nets are for

by Miranda Devine
21st Nov 2018 5:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A massive great white shark, almost five metres long, was found dead in nets off Maroubra Beach this week.

This is what shark nets are for, to keep humans safe and let man-eating sharks take their chances.

But shark-loving misanthropes will be wailing and gnashing their teeth again over the demise of one fish, even while they do not bat an eye when a human is killed or mauled by a shark.

"We're in their living room": they say. "What did we expect?" You deserved it, in other words, if your arm was torn off and you bled to death in shallow surf.

A huge shark was caught off the coast of Maroubra. Picture: supplied
A huge shark was caught off the coast of Maroubra. Picture: supplied

Really, you don't expect to be eaten alive when you go for a swim at Maroubra. Hence the nets, to carve off one minuscule portion of the vast ocean for human recreation. What did the shark expect?

In Bondi last week a four-metre shark closed the beach after surfers sounded the alarm. The north coast is bracing for another summer of shark attacks.

With anecdotal evidence mounting of an explosion in deadly shark numbers, and shark scientists curiously unwilling to share their data, the federal government should remove the protection for great white sharks, and allow a humane culling program to keep humans safe this summer, and fish and chips shops in stock.

As for NSW wasting money on "smart" drum lines to replace nets, common sense tells you that catching and releasing a shark does nothing to deter it from eating people.

miranda devine opinion shark attacks shark nets

Top Stories

    Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    premium_icon Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    News COFFS Harbour could benefit from a greater police presence following the announcement that 1,500 new police officers will be added to the NSW Police Force.

    Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    premium_icon Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    News Andreas Mikkelsen had a surprise waiting for him on the track.

    Community groups benefit from funding

    Community groups benefit from funding

    News Funds announced for two community groups on the Coffs Coast

    Council kicks off best bypass fight

    premium_icon Council kicks off best bypass fight

    News Council's Bypass Impact Working Group will meet this week.

    Local Partners