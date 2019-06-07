This is bigger than rugby league

RUGBY LEAGUE: Last weekend was a special one for the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies. Not only did the club's 1989 and 1999 premiership-winning teams celebrate reunions, but the current first grade side donned significant jerseys for their match against the Sawtell Panthers.

The club proudly had 'Livin' plastered on the front of their kit as a nod to the mental health charity.

The charity's goal is to break the stigma which surrounds mental health and their motto "it ain't weak to speak” has gained great traction over the past few years.

"The Bellingen Dorrigo RLFC are more than just a club that provides people with an opportunity to play their chosen sport,” Magpies president Trent Matthews said.

"Our club want to be a source of support, information exchange and response for our young men and women in community.

"Mental health is an issue in every community; Bellingen and surrounding communities are not immune to this.

"The awareness that Livin provide is just the start, this conversation will never stop. There is no quick fix for mental health and we are in this for the long haul.

"What a better place to start the conversations than with a sport that has a gladiatorial image.”

Livin ambassador Alexa Towersey visited local schools on Friday talking about her role with the charity and her own experiences.

She also attended the reunion dinner of the premiership winning teams, which included the Magpies 2004 under-18 squad.

The Magpies 20 specially designed Livin jerseys were auctioned off after their game, with more than $4000 raised for the charity.

Matthews was thankful to event organisers Peter and Kelli Denham along with Magpies coach Daniel Tempest for making it a success.

He also acknowledged the help of the NRL, Bellingen mayor Dominic King and former and current NRL players Shaun Fensom, Andrew Ryan, Stuart Kelly and Ryan James.