Where you’ll find Australia’s best pizza

The best pizza place in Australia has been decided by TripAdvisor users.

PIZZA is often a divisive topic. Is it best eaten hot or cold? Should you use your hands or cutlery? Is pineapple allowed? What about anchovies?

But there's one thing on which pizza-loving travellers agree - the best slice can be found in Queensland.

TripAdvisor has announced the top 10 restaurants for pizza in Australia, based on millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor users.

And the top award has gone to Beagles Pizza at Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays, a casual spot that dishes up hot pizzas with generous heapings of fresh toppings.

Beagles Pizza is best known for its signature slice, the Beagles Supreme, an old-school favourite topped with mozzarella, ham, salami, prawns, olives, mushrooms, onions, capsicum, pineapple and anchovies, if you're feeling game.

Here are the top 10 best places for pizza in Australia, according to TripAdvisor users.

1. Beagles Pizza, Airlie Beach, QLD

Famous for: Good old-fashioned pizza and free delivery

Signature slice: Beagles Supreme

Top TripAdvisor traveller review: "What I would call 'old school pizza', made with love and heaps of toppings" with "a beautiful base and fresh ingredients".

2. Il Buco, Byron Bay, NSW

Famous for: Local and seasonal produce in an authentic Italian style.

Signature slice: Prosciutto Funghi, featuring homemade tomato paste, fior di latte, Bangalow sweet pork ham and mushrooms.

Il Buco dishes up authentic Italian-style pizzas.

3. Station Bar + Woodfired Pizza, Katoomba, NSW

Famous for: Creative pizza ingredients, such as kangaroo fillet and saltwater crocodile.

Signature slice: Woodford, topped with roast duck, mushrooms, baby spinach, red onion, sesame seeds and plum sauce.

4. El Capitano Pizzeria & Bar, Noosa, QLD

Famous for: Old world pizzas made with bases from organic sourdough through a 72-hour fermentation process.

Signature slice: Margherita, with fior di latte, fresh buffalo mozzarella and basil leaves.

5. Frankie's Pizza, Sydney CBD, NSW

Famous for: Large slices served alongside craft beer and live music in one of the city's favourite late-night venues.

Signature slice: Capricciosa, topped with ham, mushroom, artichokes, olives, tomato and cheese.

Frankie’s has become a Sydney institution. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

6. Sam's Pizzeria on the Waterfront, Batemans Bay, NSW

Famous for: Traditional Italian pizzas with more than 20 toppings to choose from.

Signature slice: Calzones, both savoury and sweet.

7. Emerald Beach Pizza & Pasta, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Famous for: Good old, totally authentic, woodfired pizzas.

Signature slice: Supreme, made from pepperoni, onion, capsicum, mushrooms, ham, pineapple, olives, mozzarella and anchovies (if you want).

8. DOC Pizza & Mozzarella Bar, Melbourne, VIC

Famous for: Being a flagship pizzeria in Carlton's city centre renowned for its buffalo mozzarella.

Signature slice: Any pizza with the specialty buffalo mozzarella.

DOC is especially famous for its buffalo mozzarella.

9. Pizza Boccone, Sydney, NSW

Famous for: Pizzas handmade in front of guests in an open kitchen featuring a woodfire oven.

Signature slice: Caprese, with buffalo mozzarella, rocket and cherry tomatoes.

10. Gigi Pizzeria, Sydney, NSW

Famous for: Being one of the five pizzerias in Sydney that is a member of the AVPN ("Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana", or "True Neapolitan Pizza Association") which means it adheres to specific regulations for making pizza. It also has a totally plant-based pizza menu.

Signature slice: Patate, topped with thin sliced roasted potato, garlic, rosemary and black truffle pate, plus extra virgin olive oil.