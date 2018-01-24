Menu
Login
Sport

This angler has a better 'one that got away' story than you

LUCKY ONE: Billy Avery had a 4-5 metre steal his spanish mackerel. Fortunately his mate caught caught another to provide a feed.
LUCKY ONE: Billy Avery had a 4-5 metre steal his spanish mackerel. Fortunately his mate caught caught another to provide a feed. Contributed
Keagan Elder
by

BILLY Avery has a fishermen's story about the one that got away a little more exciting than the rest.

The Mullaway angler was yesterday chasing his first mackerel of the season with mates at the popular fishing spot, The Wash off Arrawarra.

Avery said his bait got smashed by a Spanish mackerel when he tried to retrieve it.

Expecting an explosive run from the fish, he was surprised by what happened next.

"Usually (mackerel) have a big run but she come up to the boat a bit easy," Avery said.

But the mackerel dislodged the hooks close to the boat when Avery noticed it was scratched.

What caused those scratches loomed behind the fish: a "4-5 metre" tiger shark.

"She was a big shark," Avery said.

Avery said the shark snatched the fish before returning to the deep.

"I was spewing I missed the mackerel," he said.

Fortunately it wasn't the only mackerel action for Avery. Trolling towards the end of the day had one of his mates hook up to a "good mackie".

Avery returned to shore with not only a feed of fresh fish but a "good little story".

"We were just frothing."

Topics:  coffs coast coffs coast fishing fishing shark spanish mackerel tiger shark

Coffs Coast Advocate
Earthquake struck directly off the coast of Nambucca Heads

Earthquake struck directly off the coast of Nambucca Heads

No tsunami threat to Coffs Coast after offshore earthquake

Coffs Harbour feels the earth shake as 4.2 quake hits

COFFS QUAKE: A waveform image of the 4.2 magnitude earthquake which struck the Coffs Coast on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

It is the biggest to have hit Australia in the past few days

Bigger earthquake possible after swarm of quakes hit

SHAKY GROUND: Multiple earthquakes have been recorded in Bellingen and Dorrigo in the past few days.

COFFS Harbour has been rocked by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake.

Six hours that could change your life: Op Safe Return

Police will be in force for Operation Safe Return this Australia Day weekend

This weekend is all about getting from A to B safely

Local Partners

National Series gears up club for more events

THE successful Round 1 of the 2018 MTBA National Downhill Series in the Orara East State Forest is likely to bring future events to Coffs Harbour.

Rallying history preserved and wheeled out on show

PRESERVING HISTORY: Trevor Shelton and Andrew Fraser outside the Australian Rally Museum Inc. Coffs Harbour display van.

Helping and protect rallying history

Rafael Nadal’s big sin: ‘Gets away with murder’

Rafael Nadal has some unusual tendencies.

“Grunting is one thing but there’s a bigger issue with Nadal"