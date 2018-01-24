This angler has a better 'one that got away' story than you

LUCKY ONE: Billy Avery had a 4-5 metre steal his spanish mackerel. Fortunately his mate caught caught another to provide a feed.

LUCKY ONE: Billy Avery had a 4-5 metre steal his spanish mackerel. Fortunately his mate caught caught another to provide a feed. Contributed

BILLY Avery has a fishermen's story about the one that got away a little more exciting than the rest.

The Mullaway angler was yesterday chasing his first mackerel of the season with mates at the popular fishing spot, The Wash off Arrawarra.

Avery said his bait got smashed by a Spanish mackerel when he tried to retrieve it.

Expecting an explosive run from the fish, he was surprised by what happened next.

"Usually (mackerel) have a big run but she come up to the boat a bit easy," Avery said.

But the mackerel dislodged the hooks close to the boat when Avery noticed it was scratched.

What caused those scratches loomed behind the fish: a "4-5 metre" tiger shark.

"She was a big shark," Avery said.

Avery said the shark snatched the fish before returning to the deep.

"I was spewing I missed the mackerel," he said.

Fortunately it wasn't the only mackerel action for Avery. Trolling towards the end of the day had one of his mates hook up to a "good mackie".

Avery returned to shore with not only a feed of fresh fish but a "good little story".

"We were just frothing."