This $122million vote is becoming a farce

There are complaints across the Coffs Coast that same sex marriage postal votes have not been delivered.

FRIENDS in Coffs Harbour have had their same sex opinion poll for over a week and lodged theirs. Others in our very own local street also.

Ours in the same mail delivery run has not yet arrived. Is this a common thing?

Are we to be written off among those who do not respond merely because we were not given the chance to make our opinion heard.

Is the Bureau of Statistics in the middle of another monumental stuff up by not getting voting papers to a significant portion of the eligible voting community?

How can anyone difference between those that choose to not vote and those who wish to do so and would have voted if they were given the opportunity to do so?

Tom Caldwell

Some are more equal than others it seems

THE same sex "marriage" debate is centred on loosely defined terms, particularly equality, but under cover of this much is being minimised or ignored.

It seems that the only ones who are considered as being treated unequally are those who wish to marry their same-sex partner.

Many do not seem to realise that should legal right be given to same-sex marriage then equality will still be a pipe-dream, but its effects will be far more reaching

It seems that few have given serious consideration to the children who are being brought up by same-sex couples, either as adopted or as offspring of one of the partners.

This is not a question as to whether or not the same-sex partners can provide a loving environment but rather that the children are being denied the enjoyment, nurturing and fulfilment that can only be provided by both of their biological parents.

The effect of this, according to the experiences of individuals raised by same-sex partners, is deeply and emotionally harmful. There are numerous personal accounts of this on record.

If the law is changed then we may think that now everyone will be treated equally, but this is far from the truth.

Those who in good conscience continue to disagree will then see their freedom of speech curtailed.

will in fact promote inequality and widen it to embrace a far greater number of people.

Norman Shannon, Korora

Good book teaches us to vote 'No'

AS a Minister of the Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ, I write to readers about the vote on marriage.

I have been greatly encouraged by a man I respect, and thus, guided by the Holy Spirit write to advise that Holy Scripture teaches a 'No' answer to the survey.

the scriptures are Leviticus 18.22, Romans 1. 24 onwards and 1 Corithians 6.9.

Those who have gone before us - those who gave their youth and lives for our freedom, fought for our Christian civilisation, Christian heritage, and way of life for their children and grandchildren.

Our loving God of Holy Scripture - Father Son and Holy Spirit gave us victory over evil.

Reverend Dr Graham Whelan OAM

Welcome to the 21st century Australia

AUSTRALIA has always been viewed as a progressive country, but can you imagine the ramifications if the country doesn't support same sex marriage?

It won't be something to celebrate will it?

Charlotte Feggins