Thirty alleged drink and drug drivers exposed
AT LEAST 30 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.
Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.
The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:
-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.
-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.
-It gives you a false sense of confidence.
-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.
If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.
Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.
ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS
High range PCA:
Roberta Gaye Armstrong
Ben Quinlan
Dayne Teece
Middle range PCA:
Isaac Blanch
Graham Ronald Bryan
Deon Paul Bullivant
Ashly Cameron Clarke
Peter James Crawford
Riley Gray
David Paul Gresham
Victor William Hearn
Luke David Pollock
Steven John Sutton
Low range PCA:
Kwok Chan
Kane John Drury
Desire Subayi Kabwina
James Robert Manning
Richard Charles Orchard
James Anthony Smith
Kylie Webb
Daniel Kirk Lee Westrop
Special range PCA:
Jai Ocean Johnston
James Dakota Price
ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS
Thomas Bonser
Zeta Maree Bourke
John Eric Calland
Craig Victor Clarke
Monique Amy Kahya
Max Bayly Portus Keen
Edward Thomas Williams