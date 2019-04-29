Thirty alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

Several motorists are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for driving under the influence.

Several motorists are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for driving under the influence. Sarah Barnham

AT LEAST 30 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

Roberta Gaye Armstrong

Ben Quinlan

Dayne Teece

Middle range PCA:

Isaac Blanch

Graham Ronald Bryan

Deon Paul Bullivant

Ashly Cameron Clarke

Peter James Crawford

Riley Gray

David Paul Gresham

Victor William Hearn

Luke David Pollock

Steven John Sutton

Low range PCA:

Kwok Chan

Kane John Drury

Desire Subayi Kabwina

James Robert Manning

Richard Charles Orchard

James Anthony Smith

Kylie Webb

Daniel Kirk Lee Westrop

Special range PCA:

Jai Ocean Johnston

James Dakota Price

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

Thomas Bonser

Zeta Maree Bourke

John Eric Calland

Craig Victor Clarke

Monique Amy Kahya

Max Bayly Portus Keen

Edward Thomas Williams