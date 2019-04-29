Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Several motorists are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for driving under the influence.
Several motorists are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for driving under the influence. Sarah Barnham
News

Thirty alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

Jasmine Minhas
by
29th Apr 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST 30 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

Roberta Gaye Armstrong

Ben Quinlan

Dayne Teece

Middle range PCA:

Isaac Blanch

Graham Ronald Bryan

Deon Paul Bullivant

Ashly Cameron Clarke

Peter James Crawford

Riley Gray

David Paul Gresham

Victor William Hearn

Luke David Pollock

Steven John Sutton

Low range PCA:

Kwok Chan

Kane John Drury

Desire Subayi Kabwina

James Robert Manning

Richard Charles Orchard

James Anthony Smith

Kylie Webb

Daniel Kirk Lee Westrop

Special range PCA:

Jai Ocean Johnston

James Dakota Price

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

Thomas Bonser

Zeta Maree Bourke

John Eric Calland

Craig Victor Clarke

Monique Amy Kahya

Max Bayly Portus Keen

Edward Thomas Williams

coffs harbour local court drink drivers drug drivers
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Woodward makes no bones about it 'put Nationals last'

    premium_icon Woodward makes no bones about it 'put Nationals last'

    News Labor candidate for Cowper reveals his preferences

    • 29th Apr 2019 10:30 AM
    Rich history on display

    premium_icon Rich history on display

    News Sikh Heritage Museum now open.

    • 29th Apr 2019 10:30 AM
    PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

    News Numerous fights broke out with six players sent from the field

    GROUP 2: Sawtell Panthers earn shock win over Grafton Ghosts

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Sawtell Panthers earn shock win over Grafton Ghosts

    Rugby League Danny Wicks' men overpowered by willing Panthers in Group 2 clash