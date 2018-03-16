Third time lucky for adventurer?

Scott Donaldson will attempt to become the first person to successfully Kayak from Australia to New Zealand.

AFTER coming painfully close to the finish line in 2014, former soccer coach Scott Donaldson is getting ready for his third attempt to become the first person to paddle the ditch solo.

When the weather conditions are just right, Donaldson will set off in April, kayaking 2200km from Coffs Harbour to Taranaki, New Zealand.

In his previous attempt in 2014, the 47-year-old was forced to abandon the mission just 80km off the New Zealand coast because of an unrepairable rudder and fierce storms.

An event will be held to support the campaign next Tuesday, March 20, at the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club from 5.30pm.

"Scott will recount his previous kayak that he did four years ago and then talk about how the new campaign is going to differ from last time,” wife Sarah Donaldson said.

"The boat he will be travelling in will be present on site and there'll be a lot of Q&A.

"He was so close last time, we just need to make up that 80km. He has put his heart and soul into it.

"A lot of people can't believe he's doing the journey in a kayak, but the boat this time around is carbon and much lighter and faster. He's also got a lot more experience now.”

There will be a $20 door charge that will go towards the campaign.

During his kayak, Donaldson will also be raising funds for Asthma New Zealand.

"Both Scott and our son have the condition. Scott is showing what you can do despite growing up with it.”