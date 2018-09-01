Menu
GAME DAY: Breakers are seeking back-to-back titles against Saints. Matt Deans
Third leg of four

Greg White
by
1st Sep 2018 6:00 AM
SHOULD CoffsHarbour Breakers win today's AFL North Coast grand final it will put huge pressure on a club in a rival code.

It's believed the main Coffs Harbour clubs representing the four winter ball codes have never made a clean sweep of top grade premierships.

So far Coffs Harbour Snappers have collected the Mid North Rugby title while last Sunday, Coffs Harbour Comets won the Group 2 Rugby League championship.

Could the Breakers make it a hat trick or will Sawtell-Toormina Saints spoil what should be a terrific talking point so long as Coffs United Lions are involved in the North Coast Football play-offs?

Surprisingly, the Lions for the first time in more than decade may be the "weakest link” taking on unbeaten Boambee in a semi tomorrow, while the Lionesses missed the finals.

So start searching those records books and send your thoughts to sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

