Third breakthrough for armed robbery strikeforce

Matthew Deans

DETECTIVES attached to Strike Force Mangabey have arrested a third man over a spate of armed robberies on the Coffs Coast in July.

Police have been to three armed robberies at a video store, supermarket and bowling club.

Police said detectives attended a house in Graff Ave, Toormina, and arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday, September 28, at 2pm.

It will be alleged in court the man was an accomplice in the robberies and drove the get-away vehicles.

He was taken back to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with three counts of armed robbery.

The 23-year-old was refused bail by police and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday, September 29.

Staff member escapes harm during ordeal

A FEMALE staff member at Coffs Harbour Railway Station was allegedly forced to seek refuge by locking herself in an office to escape an aggressive man.

Police received reports that a man was acting aggressively towards railway staff members and breaking items on Saturday at 10.30pm.

The woman sought refuge by locking herself in an office, however the man, 30, allegedly followed her by breaking through the door.

The woman then retreated to another secure room before the man followed her and began breaking garden pots.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man, charging him with aggravated break and enter, two counts of intimidation, common assault, malicious damage, affray and offensive conduct.

Drug plea for Coffs league player

FORMER NRL player Paul Carter pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine to his ex-Roosters team mate Shaun Kenny-Dowall in court this week.

Carter made a return to bush footy this year when he joined the Coffs Harbour Comets after being released by the Sydney Roosters in June.

He will be sentenced on November 29 for supplying Kenny-Dowall with cocaine at popular Sydney nightclub The Ivy in May this year.

Kenny-Dowall pleaded guilty to having 0.29g of cocaine on him earlier this year.

Driver clocked at 150kmh in residential street

A NAMBUCCA man was arrested for allegedly driving 100kmh over the speed limit.

Police tried to stop a white Holden Commodore station wagon for a RBT test on Tuesday at 12.30am.

It's alleged the car sped off from officers and allegedly reached speeds of 150kmh in 50kmh zones driving through red traffic lights.

The alleged driver, 40, ditched the Commodore on Prince St before running into a nearby unit complex, where he was arrested.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with driving in a manner dangerous and police pursuit (Skye's Law).

Hefty fine for travelling 80kmh over the limit

A TOORMINA man has had his licence suspended after he was caught driving almost 80kmh over the speed limit.

The 40-year-old was clocked speeding on the Pacific Hwy near Glenugie about 6.30pm on October 1.

The man was allegedly detected driving at 179kmh in a 100kmh zone.

He was issued an infringement notice for exceed speed over 45kmh, fined $2384 and had his licence suspended for six months.