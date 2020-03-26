Thinking outside the box for fresh produce

COFFS Harbour’s Fresco Marketplace is thinking outside the box to help our community get healthy, fresh produce on the table.

As an essential supply supermarket, the team at Fresco is continuing to work in store seven days a week to supply local customers with an added concept.

On top of normal operating hours and business, Fresco is now offering a safe way to shop for fresh and local produce through ready-made fruit and veggie boxes.

Made to pick up or have delivered, owner Felipe Barrera is providing this service to support farmers and our local customers who are not able to come into the shop given the current situation.

“We are supporting local people and farmers, while trying to work together to get through this difficult time,” Fresco co-owner Felipe Barrera said.

“We all woke up on Monday morning and it was a different world.

“This has been devastating for people’s livelihoods in all walks of life, but the most important thing is our health and safety, part of that being food.

Despite recent drought, fires and floods, Fresco continues to have a steady supply of fresh local produce from Aussie farmers.

Additional social distancing and sanitising protocols and initiatives have been implemented in store.

“Available in store pick and delivery there are two fruit and vegetable boxes available catering for between one to five people, starting at $49 with the option to add pantry staple items including pasta, bread, milk and eggs.

“We’re supporting our local community including the elderly, more vulnerable & health & govt service personnel who are unable to come into the shop or are too busy to do so during our normal opening hours of 8am to 6pm”

Deliveries are available for $10 to people between Sawtell and Woolgoolga to start with but will expand over coming days.

Fresco is locally owned and operated and has a very strong pipeline of fresh fruit and vegies as well as grocery and deli items available and will continue to support our fabulous local customers and community to get through this very tough period.

“We all need to pull together and go the extra mile in these circumstances.”

For more information or to place an order, email fresh@frescomarketplace.com.au, call 0438 337 911 or head in store at Coffs Central.