Think you can't afford to buy a home?

A NEW online platform has been launched to help people property collaboratively.

Kohab is an online community and marketplace that helps friends, family and like-minded buyers purchase a home together, connecting them with the right property, real estate agent, legal, mortgage and insurance providers all in the one place.

"We believe that co-ownership is an often-overlooked method of owning property and may hold the key to that dream being reignited, allowing many Australians to take the first step on the property market ladder,” Kohab founder and chief executive officer David Dawson said.

National Research commissioned by Kohab in February, found that of those who currently don't own property, the challenge of saving enough for a deposit and being unable to afford a property in their preferred location were cited as the main reasons for being unable to accomplish that life goal.

Interestingly, the research also found that 27% of respondents would consider buying a property with someone else, whilst a further 9% would consider co-ownership if they were equipped with more information.

Kohab will help potential buyers in three main ways: by co-living, where one or both parties choose to live in the property; co-investing in property; and co-lifestyle, facilitating two or more parties to share a holiday home or second home.

The introduction of co-ownership mortgage products holds each party responsible for their part of the loan only. This means individuals do not have to guarantee their co-buyers mortgage repayments and if buying half or quarter of the property, their deposit and repayments are based only on that percentage ownership.

Already in development, the platform will also enable existing property owners to unlock equity and sell a portion of their property, which may appeal to existing investors or an older demographic.