Think pink on Sunday

PRETTY IN PINK: Jess, Sherida and Kyra Parker at the 2017 Pink Silks Ladies Race Day. Leigh Jensen

IT'S time to suit up in pink for the annual Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Ladies Race Day.

Now in it's 12th year, this event is organised by registered charity The Pink Silks Trust and has raised more than $620,000 which has been used to assist local women's health organisations with equipment and services as well as contributing to national research foundations.

This year's family friendly event promises to be packed with more fun than last year's successful day.

"We have an amazing live auction list of 16 items which includes Pink corporate tickets and Day on the Green concerts with VIP tickets for four staying at the Crowne Plaza etc, it's our best so far,” said Tanya Johnson of Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Perpetual Trust.

The day will include a seven race TAB program as well as free activities for the kids, a chance to strut your fashion savvy self on the fashions on the field, a monster charity auction and live music to end the day.

The gates open Sunday 11.30am at Coffs Harbour Racing Club, entry $10 adult, under 16 years free.

Tickets are on sale now at www.coffsracingclub.com.au or 6652 1488

See Saturday's Coffs Coast Advocate for form guide and racing tips.