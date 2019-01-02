Things to do

Pink Zinc

What: Pink Zinc is a dynamic four piece that will have you shaking your moneymaker to their groove.

Whether its rock, funk, pop or blues that you dig they got it and they flaunt it.

The band has recently changed its rhythm section and is now better than ever before

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Friday.

Magpie Diaries

What: Alluding to an era of more simplistic notions, Magpie Diaries take flight into an abundant musical sanctuary with their 11-track debut album release.

Sanctuary delivers Magpie's story via smooth soul country, with subtle flourishes of psychedelic rock and roll attributed to great acts such as Grateful Dead, Neil Young and Van Morrison, alongside modern artists like Cat Power and My Morning Jacket.

Where: Bellingen Federal Hotel.

When: Friday.

Urunga Outdoor Cinema

What: There will be music and a family picnic from 6pm followed by a screening of the original BMX Bandits (1983), featuring a young Nicole Kidman, from 7.45pm.

There will be a range of food stalls and event is by gold coin donation with proceeds going back into the costs of the event.

Wet/windy weather venue is the Urunga Senior Citizens Hall, Bowra Street Urunga.

Where: Morgo Street Reserve, Urunga.

When: Wednesday, January 9.

The Hendersons

What: A sister and brother band who catch up across the globe to tour, sample tequila, buy old people's clothes, write, make shapes and crank 90's bangers.

Using loops for their voices, violin, guitar, trumpet and beats, they create rich tapestries of sound resounding to their 1990s rage addictions.

Where and when: Saturday, January 12 at the Bellingen Brewery and Saturday, January 19 at the Valla Headland cafe.

Doug Parkinson

What: Australia's greatest soul voice Doug Parkinson presents a night of soul and rock classics.

The electric current runs high generated by the powerful eight piece band and the unique voice of Doug Parkinson.

There couldn't be a more appropriate singer in Australia to showcase the ultimate tribute to both Joe Cocker and Ray Charles than the gravelly soulful voice of Australian singing legend Doug Parkinson.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, doors open at 7.30pm.

Doug Parkinson is touring Australia with his tribute to Joe Cocker. Supplied by Estellar PR.

Summer Salt

What: Missy Higgins and the John Butler Trio will be headlining the family-friendly event at Park Beach Reserve, supported by a line-up of established and emerging Aussie and international talent including crowd favourites Tesky Brothers and Stella Donnelly.

"SummerSalt concerts are all about celebrating summer and the great Australian beach lifestyle and I'm really excited that they're coming to Coffs Harbour next year,” said Cr Knight.”With all our outstanding beach locations I don't know what took them so long,” Coffs Harbour Mayor, Denise Knight said.

The whole emphasis of SummerSalt concerts is to combine the music with a beach setting and a laid back vibe which makes them great events for families as well as friends to enjoy.

They run through the afternoon until 9.30pm so everyone can make the most of the sun, salt air and surroundings.

On top of showcasing the best of home-grown and international bands, SummerSalt will also feature cultural attractions and promote sustainability through green initiatives that help conserve the Australian landscape.

As well as the megastage, the event will include a dedicated SummerSalt Lounge area, market stalls and food trucks.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Sunday, February 17.

For more information or tickets, visit summersaltmusic.com.au

Don't miss the Kohn Butler Trio at SummerSalt. contributed

Twilight Food Markets

What: The Twilight Food Market is open every Friday, weather permitting, during NSW daylight saving months.

It's a family friendly food only market, diverse in multicultural cuisine and has plenty of choices for the kids.

Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Eat, relax, walk, swim and enjoy.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.