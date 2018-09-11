Things to do

The AC/DC Story

What: The AC/DC Story is a three-hour 'rocumentry' of AC/DC from 1974 to the present. Songs from every studio album are performed live along with narration and video footage. This is a must for any parent to educate their child in Australian Rock History.

Where: The Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday, September 15. Visit jettytheatre.com

Blackbird Hum

What: A blend of roots, reggae and folk, wound together with captivating hooks, solid grooves and striking harmonies.

The band has shared the stage with the likes of Six60, Georgia Fair, Marshall and The Fro, Botanics, Tin Sparrow and The Salvagers.

Combined with a run of festival performances including back-to-back Peats Ridge Festivals, their reputation for an impressive live show was built quickly.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday opening at 4pm.

Casuarina Steiner School Spring Fair open day

What: The annual spring fair and open day at Casuarina Steiner School has come around with proceeds from fundraising raffles to be directed to charities helping drought-affected farmers. There will be handmade arts and crafts, delicious food and drinks, pottery demonstrations, live music, face painting and more.

Where: Casuarina Steiner School.

When: Sunday, September 16 from 10am to 3pm.

Phone 6651 2770.

Circus Rio

What: Unlike anything Australia has seen before, Circus Rio is themed as an international spectacular, a trip around the world beginning at the famous Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Circus Rio will take the whole family, big and small, on an amazing and inspiring journey.

You will witness FMX Motorbikes somersaulting over the stage, tight-rope walkers skipping and running across a thin piece of wire suspended high in the air, the flying trapeze team and a juggler who holds an unbroken world record. Not only this but Circus Rio Coffs Harbour will feature acrobatics, rolla bolla and more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Friday, September 28 until Sunday, October 14.

Singing for supper

What: Coffs City Choir has been entertaining the people of Coffs Harbour for 28 years and apart from the odd grant over the years, the choir members pay for everything. Now, the choir is asking for your help. They are holding a trivia fundraiser to raise money for new sound equipment and music.

Where: Boambee East Community Centre.

When: Friday.

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase

What: The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour is tearing up the highways of Australia for the sixth year in a row to bring the crème de la crème of the 2018 Festival to Coffs Harbour.

The showcase will feature some of the Festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter and boasts a line-up of veteran favourites, international stars and some of the freshest emerging talents.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday.

Midnight Oil, Divinyls and The Angels

What: Are you ready to rock again at The Greenhouse?

Sit back and listen to three great tribute bands in one awesome night of amazing music covering some of the best bands to come out of Australia.

Rock to the classics of Midnight Oil, Divinyls and The Angels.

Free entry. Gold coin donation to the Wesley Foundation appreciated.

Where: Greenhouse Tavern.

When: Friday at 8pm.

Visit greenhousetavern.com.au

B2M - Mamanta

What: Building on their international touring acclaim, B2M (Bathurst to Melville), are embarking on their first national tour.

Come and see this seven-piece band from the Tiwi Islands as they showcase their new album with its unique blend of contemporary and traditional sound.

Their show Mamanta - meaning 'friend' in Tiwi - presents a pumping RnB performance, Tiwi-style.

It incorporates footage and imagery of the Tiwi Islands.

Mamanta is a vibrant cultural experience told through a mix of dance, chants and song.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Cost: Adults $40 and under 21 $30.

Visit jettytheatre.com