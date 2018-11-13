Things to do on the Coffs Coast

Urzila Carlson

What: Multi award-winning South African/New Zealand comedian and one of our favourite ring-ins Urzila Carlson brings her brand-new show Studies Have Shown to C.ex Coffs. In her brand-new hour, Carlson wrestles with the phrase "studies have shown". Every time you hear it you know you're about to learn something ridiculous. Don't miss one of the quickest wits in the biz in 2018.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Tomorrow from 8pm.

Tickets are $49.

Visit cex.com.au

Bowra regional writers expo

What: Local and regional authors bring their works to you.

You'll see 18 authors presenting works from a variety of genres including murder mysteries, rural romances, novels based on truth, entertaining stories and more.

Featured authors include Alison Buckley, Desley Polmear and Rob Turnell.

Where: Pioneer Community Centre, 70 High St, Bowraville.

When: Sunday, November 18.

For more information, visit Bowra Regional Writers' Expo 2018 on Facebook.

Violence prevention workshop

What: Warrina Domestic Violence Services is delivering a free violence prevention workshop for community members.

The training raises awareness and prevention strategies to reduce men's abuse towards women in our community.

The workshop looks at

ways to safely prevent, challenge and respond to situations.

Where: Woolgoolga Neighbourhood Centre.

When: Tuesday, November 20 from 9.30am to 1pm.

To register, call 6654 1598.

Dragon

What: After two massive tours traversing Australia to celebrate the revered music institution that is Countdown, Dragon are taking the concept back on the road again by popular demand for a third series, this time celebrating '80s UK Chartbusters.

Where: C.ex Woolgoolga.

When: Thursday, December 27.

Visit cex.com.au

The Profitable Tradie

What: HQB Accountants Auditors and Advisors are launching a series of free pub chats called The Profitable Tradie.

At the first event, there will be drinks and nibbles and attendees will be served information on how to use the latest software and apps to automate administrative tasks and improve reporting.

The event will feature expert speakers in the area of accounting software and apps, and most concepts will apply regardless of the type of accounting software a business uses.

Where: The Pier Hotel.

When: Thursday, November 15.

Scrabble club

If you're interested in becoming a foundation member to establish a club in Coffs Harbour, call Keith on 0421 334 216.

Bellingen Community Markets

IT'S a popular market and one written onto a number of calendars on the Coffs Coast.

The next Bellingen Community Market will be held on Saturday, November 17 with over 260 diverse and colourful stalls.

It's one of the oldest and largest markets on the Mid North Coast, attracting thousands of visitors.

First started in 1985, the market has continued to grow and organisers are proud to donate profits to local valuable community organisations.

This month, the band Labas will hit the main stage from 10am, playing a large selection of Eagles, Crosby Stills and Nash, Neil Young, Van Morrison, James Taylor and their originals.

The JRDS dancers will also perform in between the band and buskers will be throughout the park.

The camels have returned for a high ride over the footy oval, Honey Bee Hives will give a demonstration and talk on their importance and Big Trike Joy Rides are giving interested visitors a trike tour around Bellingen.

With a large selection of multicultural foods and drinks, there's lots of fresh produce, artisans, craftspeople, upcycling and traders of all kinds.

The market paths is wheelchair friendly and there is space for tour buses to park.

Visitors are asked to leave their dogs at home as it is not a dog friendly market.

Visit bellingenmarkets.com.au