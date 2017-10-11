Things to do on the Coffs Coast

VISITING the area or looking for something to do?

Big Banana

IT'S hard to miss when you're driving through Coffs Harbour, an extremely large, bright yellow, big banana on the side of the road.

But there's more to it.

There's a water park perfect for those hot summer days, a giant slide for the thrill seekers, ice-skating to cool off and escape from the heat, tobogganning, laser tag, a candy kitchen, gift shop and more.

Not just a tourist attraction for people seeking giant icons, the Big Banana is a fun place to visit with friends and family.

Visit bigbanana.com

Racer Slide at the Big Banana. Trevor Veale

Bruxner Park Flora Reserve and Sealy lookout

WANTING to get outdoors and see the Coffs Coast from a different perspective?

The sky pier at Sealy lookout, located in the Bruxner Park Flora Reserve is the perfect vantage point see Coffs Harbour from 310 metres high while surrounded by lush forest.

Bring along some food, sit down at the picnic shelter and have a relaxing time in the outdoors listening to a large range of birds.

The lookout is open everyday until dusk and located five minutes north of Coffs Harbour.

There are also a number of bush walking tracks in the Bruxner Park Flora Reserve.

Sealy Lookout and the Forest Sky Pier. Trevor Veale

Muttonbird Island

TAKE a stroll past the marina and make your way over the iconic Muttonbird Island for a spectacular view of the coastline including the harbour and Solitary islands.

It's important to stick to the track as you'll notice a large number of muttonbird burrows covering the island as thousands of the birds travel here during their annual migration to breed.

When the whales make their migration along the east coast, the island is a perfect place to see them with view points located on the top and western end of the walk.

The paved walkway is 1km return and lined with informative signs.

Walk the Jetty

WHETHER you're with friends, family or by yourself, you can never go wrong with a walk along the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

With the marina on your left, where boats go about their day to day routine, the boat ramp on your right and the mountains behind you, wherever you look there's a view to enjoy.

It's a perfect place to sit down, enjoy a picnic or take sunrise and sunset photos.

Locals and visitors can often be seen jumping off into the water towards the end of the jetty.

Dorrigo National Park

ONLY an hour out of Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo National park is a world heritage listed rainforest with bush walks, waterfalls, barbecue areas and more.

It's a bird watchers heaven and not uncommon to come across animals including the red-necked pademelons and bush turkeys while on the Crystal Shower Falls walk.

The free 3.5km return walk takes you through the rainforest and down to a spectacular waterfall which you can walk behind.

There are a variety of walking tracks in the park to suit all types of fitness abilities.

For more information, visit goo.gl/XM6f7v

Dorrigo National Park Crystal Shower Falls suspension bridge. Photo: Ute Schulenberg

Whale watching

HAVE you ever imagined swimming with a humpback whale?

Make your dreams come true through Jetty Dive as they take you out to sea and give you the opportunity to be in the waters with the gentle giants.

If being up close and personal in the water with the whales isn't your thing, there are whale watching tours and vantage points up and down the coast line perfect for spotting them.

If you're lucky, you might even chance upon Migaloo, the white whale.

Humpback whales migrate along the east coast of Australia every year between April and November.

Look At Me Now Headland

DO you want to see spectacular views of the Solitary Islands, stunning beaches and kangaroos?

Head on down to Look At Me Now Headland located at Emerald Beach for a casual stroll, enjoy the outdoors and relax with some of the resident kangaroos.

Park your car and follow the walking track around the headland to see spectacular vistas from every angle.

An information board at the start of the walk will provide you with lots of detail on kangaroos, whales, dolphins and more.

Scenes from Look at me now headland at Emerald Beach. Lisa Vercoe

Dolphin Marine Magic

Well known for their spectacular, interactive shows and rehabilitation of marine animals including seals and turtles, Dolphin Marine Magic is a unique place to get up close and personal with ocean creatures.

With a vision to engage and inspire people to conserve marine animals and their environment for future generations through interactive education and entertainment, this is a place the whole family will enjoy.

There are dolphins to watch, seals to kiss, penguins to feed and out the back, Dolphin Marine Magic take care of sick and injured marine animals from the wild, rehabilitating them before they are released.

If you time it well, you might even get to be part of their turtle releases held at Diggers beach which draw large crowds.

Solitary islands aquarium

CURIOUS about the marine life in the Solitary Islands but don't want to go below the surface?

Check out the Solitary islands aquarium at the National Marine Science Centre for a glimpse into the bountiful range of species along the Coffs Coast.

There are exciting local species, a touch tank, games and activities for children and even guided tours.

You'll see a mix of clownfish, sea urchins, crayfish, sea anemone, lionfish and much more.

The aquarium is open every Saturday and Sunday and every day during the NSW school holidays from 10am to 4pm.