Things go horribly wrong for 2.3m giant

Rarely has being too tall represented a problem for a basketball player but so it proved for new Boston recruit Tacko Fall this week.

The Celtics centre, who signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in July, lives among the land of the giants as the tallest player in the NBA and while his size is what made him so appealing to Boston, it also has its pitfalls.

The league kicked off this week but Fall wasn't in the hunt to play in Boston's season-opening loss to Ben Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers because he was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol after reportedly hitting his head on a "low ceiling".

MassLive reports the 23-year-old was washing his hands after the Celtics' shoot-around at the Wells Fargo Centre ahead of the clash with the Sixers but didn't notice how low the ceiling was and bumped his head.

He was fine in the immediate aftermath but woke up the next morning feeling under the weather so as a precaution entered the concussion protocol.

"Tacko got hit in the head yesterday after individual work," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "He was a little under the weather. It sounds like being very cautious about that."

Stevens said Fall wasn't going to be active for the game against Simmons and Co. anyway, so the unlucky blow didn't cost him his first start in the pros, and according to the coach his big man is "very close (to a return) from what I've been told".

Keeping an eye on his surroundings is nothing new for Fall but he'll have to add low ceilings to the list of things he needs to be mindful of when wandering around places built for slightly smaller mortals.

"Going through doors, I have to duck. It's kind of second nature now. Regardless of the door, I always duck. If not, you can guess what's going to happen," Fall said earlier this year.

"I'm used to it, I feel like I've been blessed with this height so everything else that just comes with it is ... it's a great advantage."

While yet to make his official NBA debut, Fall impressed during the pre-season Summer League tournament in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Fall entered the Celtics' game against the Charlotte Hornets with a little over nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter and received a standing ovation. He ended the game with a statline of eight points, three rebounds and a block and had fans going wild with each touch of the ball.

Stevens heaped praise on the work Fall has put in and hopes fans continue to stick with him throughout his career.

"I think it's cool, I think it's great. I just hope people continue to appreciate him for what he is as a person and how hard he's working to try and make the NBA. He's a really good kid and he's really, really working hard," Stevens said.

"I think he's going to be in the NBA for a long time."