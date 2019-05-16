Menu
IN FORM: The Northern Storm Thunder take on the Boambee Bombers this Sunday.
Sport

Things are becoming interesting in the premier league

Sam Flanagan
by
16th May 2019 1:54 PM


FOOTBALL: Round seven of the C.ex Group Men's Premier League has thrown up some interesting fixtures, ones which could have major ramifications on the competition table.

The Maclean Bobcats and Coffs Coast Tigers go into battle on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, with both teams desperate for the win in order to stay in touch with the top four.

The match is being played at Barry Watts Oval.

At McLean St it's the battle of the big cats, as the Coffs City United Lions will look to claw their way to victory over the Westlawn Tigers.

A win for the Lions will keep the heat on the Boambee Bombers at the top of the table.

The Bombers host third-placed the Northern Storm Thunder on Sunday afternoon from 2pm in what will be undoubtedly be the match of the round.

The Woolgoolga Wolves have a bye.

