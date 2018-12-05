Menu
Thieves broke into the Coolum Motocross Clubhouse and helped themselves to food, drinks and alcohol. Mel Stagg was relieved but not surprised that the XXXX Gold beer cans were left untouched.
Crime

Thieves 'with taste' empty fridge, leave behind XXXX

Tessa Patrick
by
5th Dec 2018 7:36 AM
THEY might be rotten thieves, but considering they left behind the XXXX Gold, at least they're thieves "with taste".

That was the only comfort Mel Stagg could take from the repeated ransacking of Coolum Motocross Club, in which every item of food, drink and alcohol was stolen, except the iconic but often maligned Queensland mid-strength brew.

Thieves have struck six times in the past eight weeks, helping themselves to the clubhouse fridges and even using the deep fryers to cook up a mid-burglary snack.

"All the alcohol is drunk now," a frustrated Ms Stagg said.

"Except the XXXX Gold, at least you have some taste."

Ms Stagg, whose husband and children are members of the club, said she was over the heartless thieves taking advantage of the not-for-profit group.

She said the continuous assaults on the clubhouse were getting expensive and exhausting the club's dedicated volunteers.

"They're not trashing the place, they're sneaking in and stealing alcohol and food.

"There's no graffiti but there's footprints on the benches and empty bottles left here.

"I just hate the thought of someone being in there."

Ms Stagg is convinced that the wannabe beer connoisseurs were not only fussy, but also rather skinny, considering the way in which they were breaking into the clubhouse.

The building's corrugated walls have been peeled back and a narrow gap created for entry.

"I think they would have to have been quite young," she said.

The thieves stand little chance of packing on the weight in the lead-up to Christmas too, with the club no longer stocking its fridges due to the repeated thefts.

"We haven't ordered anything, we don't want them to keep eating it," she said.

But Ms Stagg didn't confirm or deny that the XXXX Gold would remain in the fridge as a proven deterrent.

