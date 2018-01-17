Thieves target high-end mountain bikes on the Coffs Coast

An S-works brand Stump Jumper was among the high end mountain bikes stolen in the Sawtell area last night.

COFFS/Clarence Police are requesting the assistance of local residents to track down a number of high-end mountain bikes stolen from the Sawtell area last night.

Police believe they are still in the local area.

They include:

1. Trek brand 'Top Fuel' model. Green frame, black saddle, dual suspension; 11 speed compact

2. S-works brand Stump Jumper. White frame with blue stripe, black saddle, mens model 2014m, Roval Carbon wheels, 29 inch

3. Giant brand 'Anthem 2012' model. White frame, black saddle.

4. Specialized brand 'Epic Expert' model, white frame with black saddle, large frame.

5. Specialized brand 'Rumour' model, black frame, black seat, ladies, green trim with lights

Five other mountain bikes were stolen from Sawtell around January 6. They include:

6. Giant brand, Black/Grey/Gold frame, mens, 27 gears

7. Felt brand 'Virtue 1' model, black frame and saddle, mens.

8. Rocky Mountain brand 'Element' model grey frame, black saddle ladies, dual suspension, carbon frame

9. Specialized brand 'Myka' model, black frame and saddle, ladies

10. Giant brand 'Anthem 29 model, silver/chrome frame, black saddle, mens, 21 speed.

If you have any information about where these bikes are, or who is responsible for their theft, please contact Coffs Harbour Police on 66910799, or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.