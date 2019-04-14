Menu
Superman has gone missing from Shenton Performing Arts Centre. Picture: supplied
Crime

Thieves steal Superman mannequin from rooftop

by Olivia Reed
14th Apr 2019 5:08 PM
CALLOUS thieves have stolen Superman from his prime position atop the Victorian Shenton Performing Arts Centre.

Theatre of the Damned placed a Superman mannequin on top of the centre to advertise their May production, but thieves stole the man of steel on Thursday night or early Friday.

Theatre of the Damned's Tony Dahl said the thief had bragged about his crime on Instagram, and the theft had been reported to police.

"Somebody had been posting it all over Instagram and it even had his name on it," he said.

The Superman mannequin once atop the performing arts centre. Picture: supplied
Mr Dahl said he feared the thief had damaged the mannequin after finding pieces of Superman's neck on the ground.

"He did cost a fair bit to put up there," Mr Dahl said.

"At one stage we had him lying down so he looked like he was flying.

"We think its not going to work anymore."

The theatre group erected the mannequin about a month ago so that he could "watch over the Garden and Ryrie St intersection".

But the theft isn't the first crime that's plagued the group.

They say someone also took to their Superman sign with an angle grinder.

Geelong Police Constable Shannon Thompson said the police were investigating the theft, and had the name of a suspect.

He said an arrest was pending.

Theatre of the Damned will perform Superman over seven shows from May 10-18.

olivia.reed@news.com.au

crime

