Thieves remain on the loose following armed robbery

WANTED: Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at Moonee Beach Tavern.

POLICE are appealing for information following an armed hold-up at a Coffs Coast tavern.

On Sunday, April 2, three men were captured on CCTV to have forced their way into the Moonee Beach Tavern armed with a metal baseball bat, crowbar and machete about 10.20pm.

The men stole a large amount of cash and fled the scene.

A staff member from the tavern suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Following the incident, detectives from Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command launched an investigation.

All three men were depicted on CCTV as wearing dark-coloured clothing, with their faces covered.

Police would like to identify the three persons captured in the footage, who they believe may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information reported to Crime Stoppers is confidential and you can choose to remain anonymous.