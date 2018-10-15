Menu
CAN YOU HELP: Police are appealing for information
Thieves make a fiery transaction

15th Oct 2018 12:44 PM
Police are appealing for information after an ATM was stolen.

Just before 6am on Sunday two people removed an ATM from a licensed premises on Riverside Drive at Wooli, 50km east of Grafton, before loading it onto a white utility.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified when a staff member arrived and disturbed the pair.

The ATM was found by police on Condole Forest Road, about 5km from the intersection of Wooli Road, after it was set alight.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area, however they were unable to locate those involved, or the vehicle.

One person is described as having a medium build, about 180cm tall, and wearing a dark hooded-jacket.

The vehicle is described as being an older model white utility. It had a lowered tail gate, and no registration plates.

As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with anyone who may have information, or dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

