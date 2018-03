BREAK IN: Police are investingating a break and enter at Boambee East, where a car was stolen.

LOCK up your doors and windows.

A house on Elderberry Way, Boambee East was broken in to overnight and a car was stolen.

Police said the incident occurred sometime between 2-7am, when a quantity of property was stolen.

Police are still investigating the theft.

If you know anything, phone Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799. Otherwise you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au,