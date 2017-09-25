Thief targets holidaymakers in Coffs Harbour

Can you identify this man?

THE school holidays have started off in a rather unpleasant way for some holidaymakers, after a man allegedly stole multiple items from guests at holiday apartments in Coffs Harbour.

A man entered Beachlander Holiday Apartments, located on Ocean Parade, around 1.40am this morning and allegedly stole the items.

"I don't know him although he is likely the person that pinched my son's brand new pair of Nike shoes, the only shoes he came with," wrote visitor Linda Nicholson Bell.

Beachlander Holiday Apartments are asking the community for help to identify the thief, pictured in a CCTV image.

If you have any information, contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799.