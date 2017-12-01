Thief steals playtime from children

IN THE PIT: Possums' Den director Trish and young Lucy are hoping for a water pump

IN THE PIT: Possums' Den director Trish and young Lucy are hoping for a water pump Trevor Veale

A THIEF has stolen more than money from Possums' Den in Earl St, Coffs Harbour. They've stolen playtime from the children.

On the last weekend in October, a safe containing $1500 was stolen from this not-for-profit community- based early childhood education and care service.

That money, raised by staff and families at the preschool, was for resources for the children.

"I came in on the Sunday and made the discovery,” said Trish Thorncroft, Possums' Den director.

"We were having our annual preschool family get-together and I came in to collect the rope for the tug-of-war to take to the picnic. That's when I saw we'd been broken into and rang the police.

"Normally we don't keep cash on the premises, it was just bad timing. We had collected money from our latest fundraising project late on the Friday afternoon and didn't get a chance to bank it so put it in the safe.

"I waited until after the picnic to tell the staff - they were devastated.”

The $1500 in the safe was part of a $2000 target to purchase and install a water pump to a tank bought with a Green Schools grant.

"We were three-quarters of the way to raising the money,” Ms Thorncroft said.

"We have three- to five-year-olds and water play is a big part of their day. A water pump will enable the children to hand pump water for play and they will see what happens when we don't get rain for a while.

"Engaging in water play in the sandpit, children mix sand, making it squishy or solid and into different shapes. A lot of science happens in the sandpit, it's a great learning tool.”

Whenever the preschool needs money, staff and parents roll up their sleeves and organise pie drives, sausage sizzles or selling arts and crafts.

This time, mum Gerri McGilvray, whose son attends the centre, has set up a GoFundMe page with a target of $2000 to get that water pump.

"The teachers were sad about the stolen money but were more upset the kids would be missing out,” Ms McGilvray said.

"They're such an amazing group of teachers, so invested in the kids and the centre. I hope the community can support this community-based centre.”