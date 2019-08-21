Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two large jars of coins were stolen from a Bowen home.
Two large jars of coins were stolen from a Bowen home. Tony Martin
Crime

Thief leaves trail of muddy footprints throughout home

Monique Preston
by
20th Aug 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO large jars of coins were stolen from a Bowen home on Sunday or Monday.

Police said the resident of a property on Conserdynes Rd returned home to discover someone had entered the house through their closed but unlocked front door.

The incident happened between noon on Sunday and 4.40pm on Monday.

Once inside, the resident discovered muddy footprints left by the thief which led all the way to a walk-in wardrobe in the bedroom, police said.

Other areas of the home were allegedly searched, including the lounge room, kitchen, three bedrooms and the hallway.

Police warned people to ensure their houses were secure.

"Burglars will dedicate hours searching targets in the hope that they will find an easy entry point," police said.

"For example, an open or unlocked door, or an open window.

"Once they find these opportunities, they will never turn away without making entry."

People who see suspicious activity are asked to report it to police.

If you have any information about the theft, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

bowen bowen crime break-in whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Snapchat sex predator facing time behind bars

    premium_icon Snapchat sex predator facing time behind bars

    News The Snapchat predator, who was arrested when he attempted to meet up with an underage girl for sex, has been slapped with a jail term.

    Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    premium_icon Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    News "We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones."

    Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    premium_icon Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    Politics Anti-abortion robocalls prompt Gulaptis to speak out

    Essential Energy job cuts on hold

    premium_icon Essential Energy job cuts on hold

    News Labor says a temporary halt offers no reassurance.