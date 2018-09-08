Menu
Crime

Thief, 55, returns to court for blackmailing his boss

Annie Perets
by
8th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A FORMER employee of a Hervey Bay business, who was previously convicted for stealing as a servant, returned to court because he blackmailed his boss.  

Craig Anthony Andipas was last year fined $1500 and ordered to pay a restitution of $640 for the stealing offence.  

But before he was convicted, he attempted to avoid the penalty by threatening his former manager to keep him from providing a statement to police.  

This move ended with Andipas being slapped with a jail sentence.  

The 55-year-old has pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to attempting to pervert justice.   

The court heard Andipas' blackmail attempt began with him calling the manager, telling him he wanted to "ask a few questions".  

Andipas informed the manager that he heard a rumour that the manager did not have a driver's licence, and threatened to make this information known.   

But the manager did actually have a driver's licence.  

Police later intercepted Andipas as he travelled on Queens Rd, Scarness and took him to a police station.   

At the station, Andipas denied making the threats but was subsequently charged with attempting to pervert justice.    During court proceedings this week, Judge Gary Long described what Andipas did as "grossly stupid".  

"Offences of this type strike at the heart of the administration of justice," Judge Long said.   

When Andipas lived in Hervey Bay, he worked at a yard equipment rental store.   

Defence lawyer Kade Eames told the court that Andipas and his wife had since moved to Western Australia, where he now worked as a fitter and turner.  

The matter originally had been intended to be a trial.  

Andipas was sentenced to 18 months in jail, which was wholly suspended for an operational period of three years.   

