Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ryan Reynolds at the Madrid premiere of Deadpool 2. Picture: danapress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ryan Reynolds at the Madrid premiere of Deadpool 2. Picture: danapress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Movies

Ryan Reynolds’ big diss to Australia

9th May 2018 6:52 PM

RYAN Reynolds has taken aim at Australia in a new video promoting his latest film Deadpool 2.

The tongue-in-cheek Twitter clip sees Canadian Reynolds, dressed in his Deadpoolcostume, diss Australia's inclusion in Eurovision while his home country is snubbed.

Reynolds argues that Canada is a country "steeped in rich musical history" - thanks to the likes of Justin Bieber and William Shatner.

Canadian Ryan Reynolds has slammed Australia in new Deadpool video. Picture: Twitter/@VancityReynolds
Canadian Ryan Reynolds has slammed Australia in new Deadpool video. Picture: Twitter/@VancityReynolds

"Our generous gift of Celine Dion alone should earn us an invite," he adds.

"Don't give me that crap about Canada not being part of the European family. You let in Australia and they're barely on the planet."

Declaring Europe's snub of Canada "stops now", Reynolds claims he will be retaliating with "traffic cones and affordable healthcare".

"You've awakened a sleeping moose," Reynolds warns.

He will star alongside the star of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds. Picture: MEGA
He will star alongside the star of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds. Picture: MEGA

Australia has been competing in Eurovision since 2015 and is the first non-European country allowed to participate in the contest.

This year Jessica Mauboy is representing Australia at Eurovision with her rendition of We Got Love.

australia canada celebrity deadpool 2 editors picks eurovision eurovison song contest insult movie ryan reynolds

Top Stories

    Community's generosity helps in rescue of injured bushwalker

    premium_icon Community's generosity helps in rescue of injured bushwalker

    News Emergency services have rescued a woman, who fell and broke her ankle on a fire trail near Sealy Lookout this afternoon.

    Confusion over status of bypass business plan

    premium_icon Confusion over status of bypass business plan

    News Infrastructure Australia still awaiting bypass final business plan.

    Rescue effort to help injured walker from bush track

    Rescue effort to help injured walker from bush track

    News Woman injured while walking on fire trail

    Rugby girls taken on their merit

    Rugby girls taken on their merit

    Rugby Union Pair only new to women's rugby but their passion is already strong.

    Local Partners