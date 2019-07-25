Menu
They see me rollin': Bizarre traffic police bust

Janessa Ekert
25th Jul 2019 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM
A BLACKS Beach man will front court for high range drink driving after allegedly rolling down the highway at Eton in a rather unique vehicle while more than three and a half times the limit.

Police stopped the 30 year old at 5.38pm on July 18 for a roadside breath test.

He had been travelling on a Dynapac roller on the Peak Downs Hwy.

This resulted in further testing. Police allege his reading was 0.183 per cent.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on August 5.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith wanted to remind all motorists that drink and drug driving legislation applied to "everyone and every vehicle, not just conventional motor vehicles".

