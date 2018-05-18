Grieving mum’s heartwrenching message

WARNING: Distressing content.

IN A heartwrenching Facebook Live post, a grieving mother has blamed the legal system for the deaths of her three children and partner.

Amanda Simpson, 29, was the sole survivor of another horrific domestic homicide.

She was at her home in Ponder, a rural town in North Texas, with her three young children and boyfriend when her former husband walked in and opened fire just before 8.30am. Wednesday local time, authorities said, before he turned the gun on himself.

Her children and boyfriend, 29-year-old Seth Richardson, were all pronounced on the scene but Ms Simpson, who received a bullet to the shoulder, survived the carnage.

The deaths of these three beautiful children could have been avoided. Picture: Facebook

Sobbing from her hospital bed, the mourning mother said she was "extremely mad" with the judge who handled her divorce, who didn't listen when she expressed concern about her ex-husband's mental instability.

"I just want to say I'm extremely mad at the judge who did our divorce. I don't know if anybody knows but Justin tried to commit suicide a year ago and I made it very clear to the judge that he was mentally unstable," she revealed.

"They didn't listen. So now I don't have my babies."

According to Ms Simpson, her ex, Justin Painter, became angry with her after a phone call on Tuesday in which she said she did not want to be in a relationship with him.

"He didn't like that," she said.

So he decided to kill them.

"I've relived it over and over, and every time I close my eyes, I see my babies," she said in the video.

"I see them dead. Every time I close my eyes, you don't want to know what I see."

According to public records, Ms Simpson and Mr Painter were married in 2012 in Tarrant County and filed for divorce five years later.

Authorities have no released the ages of her three young children but Ms Simpson wrote in an Instagram post that the oldest, Odin, is nine.

According to local media, the community erected wooden crosses, lit candles, left toys, and said prayers for the children near a playground in Ponder.

"They were my everything, my purpose to breathe," Ms Simpson said in the video.

"You never think you will lose a child … I just don't know what to do."

According to Buzzfeed News, a 2015 report by the Congressional Research Service found that "familicides," involving the murders of former lovers or family members, were the most frequent and accounted for the largest number of deaths in the US.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.