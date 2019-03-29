These young Bulldogs have some serious bark

FIRED UP AND READY TO GO: Coffs Harbour Comets players James Munro, Brock Parker, Bailey Morgan, Max Shaw and Blake Howle will all play for the North Coast Bulldogs U18s tomorrow.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Group 2 season may still be seven days from kick-off, but a band of motivated and highly talented young rugby league players have already been making big waves throughout the pre-season.

The North Coast Bulldogs U18s side have managed to secure a place in the Laurie Daley Cup semi finals, a statewide tournament contested between Country Rugby League regions.

The team are travelling to Forster this Sunday to tackle the Illawarra South Coast Dragons for a spot in the final.

The Bulldogs squad, made up of the best players from Group 2 and Group 3, features players from Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Macksville, Bellingen and Bowraville.

Bulldogs assistant coach Andrew Mifsud said the Dragons will provide a stern test.

"They've been strong up front and their edge back rowers, so we need to be strong through the middle,” Mifsud said.

"A lot of their play comes through their five-eighth so we need to make sure we're switched on on our edges or he'll hurt us.

"If our forward pack can do their job in the middle it will allow the pretty boys out the back to shine.”

The game kicks off at 2.10pm on Sunday at Harry Elliott Oval in Forster.

North Coast Bulldogs squad

1. Kaine Parkinson (Macleay Valley)

2. Miles Monta (Kempsey)

3. Lachlan Williams (Old Bar)

4. Eli Clark (Forster Tuncurry)

5. Max Shaw (Coffs Harbour)

6. Nash Atkins (Wingham)

7. Logan Jones (Bowraville)

8. Blake Howle (Coffs Harbour)

9. Ethan Duncombe (Sawtell)

10. Brock Parker (Sawtell)

11.Jordan Moore( Macksville)

12. Ulysses Roberts (C) (Macksville)

13. Bailey Morgan (Coffs Harbour)

14. Ivan Madden(Kempsey)

15. Ryan Long (Taree)

16. Sam Burns (Taree)

17. James Munro(Coffs Harbour)

18. Himayat Robinson (Bowraville)

19. Jaxon O'Connor (Old Bar)

20. Michael White (Bellingen-Dorrigo)