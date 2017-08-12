These state title chasing Suns are proudly Coffs Harbour

The Coffs Harbour Suns womens basketball team is vying for a Waratah League title this weekend.

THERE'S no imports. No big money recruits.

This Coffs Harbour Suns womens team that has qualified for this weekend's Waratah League state finals is Coffs Harbour through and through.

"Every single player has been developed here as a junior, they've all been under-12s Coffs players," coach Connie Woods said.

"Normally we've got some outsiders or someone that's moved to town but this whole group, right from the start were under-12s Suns.

"Even though Felicity (Cook) left she was a Coffs junior and came back. They (the girls) are very proud of that."

This afternoon the Suns play against Shoalhaven for a spot in tomorrow's state final.

Woods is quietly confident the Suns have what it takes to reach tomorrow's big game but she's by no means cocky that the man-on-man defence the Tigers often employ will be easily overcome.

"They (Shoalhaven) have got some good scorers and they do play a different type of game," she said.

When the mens team played in the quarter final last week, their coach Blake Kelly bemoaned the fact that the boys couldn't nail any baskets early meaning they didn't get any scoreboard advantage from being the better team in the early exchanges.

It proved costly later.

Woods said it will be no different for the girls today who need to execute their shots.

"Sometimes that's where we can falter. We do all of the hard yards, we work so well together but we don't reward ourselves," she said.

"Sometimes we're the way better team and we're only up by about six points when we should be up by 20.

"It's because we don't execute. We don't finish it off.

"That's what we've been working towards over the last four games and that's where our scorelines have shown when we have been able to execute.

"But this will be a really tough battle and whoever turns up on the day will get the win."

The Suns women have a proud history when it comes to success at this level.

State championship banners from 2011, 2013 and 2014 hang above the main court at Sportz Central.

It's a record the women's program is understandably proud of and now the current team wants to create its own slice of history. A slice so many have wanted to create since watching the past teams enjoy such enormous success.

"They feel very privileged and proud to be a part of it," the coach said.

"It gives our junior rep program something to look forward to and they know they'll get the call up if they're working hard as a junior."

Woods added that this group of girls deserve every bit of success they get.

"They get along on and off the court and they gout socially. I think it makes a big difference," she said.

"They're a great blend and it makes my job easy because I don't have to put up with any rubbish.

"They just come and train and work hard and do our thing and they all love it."