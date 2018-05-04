How to take amazing photos on a tablet

We've all been there, cynically sniggering at people taking photos on a tablet out in public.

Sure, it's acceptable to wander about snapping shots with a garish selfie stick attached to a smartphone. But god forbid one could ever take a cracking shot on a tablet.

Well, you can ...

THE 7 BEST TIPS FOR TAKING GREAT PHOTOS ON A TABLET

1. COMPOSITION

This is top of the list for any form of photography and tablets aren't immune. Consider what your primary subject is; what is it and how does it naturally appear in the real world, and how best you can visually represent it.

Swimmers enjoy the last of Sydney's warm weather at North Sydney Olympic Pool.

2. DON'T USE FILTERS

This is especially true of Instagram filters. Frankly, they're washed out and will reduce the quality and integrity of your photo. Photoshop Express and Lightroom are great free apps to make subtle edits to your exposure, shadows, etc. There is also a great app named Nightcap that can mimic the ability of a DSLR cameras ability to take long exposure photographs.

3. KEEP STEADY

Digging your elbows into the top of your hips might seem odd but is a great way to keep the tablet rigid and in-place. No more shaky cam! This is also a good way to shoot panning video, using your shoulders to guide where the tablet-camera is pointing. However, another option is simply to pick up a tablet tripod on eBay. This should only set you back around $15 - one with flexible arms will give you greater control for your composition.

Stunning Sydney — shot on a Samsung Tab A Tablet.

4. FRAMING, FRAMING, FRAMING

Before tapping that snap button, be sure to consider what's in the edges of the image. Is there a rogue tree branch getting in the way, do you want the branch to complement the framing?

5. SAY NO TO FLASH, JUST NO

Unless of course you want your images to have a b-grade horror film vibe, which of course you might.

The Harbour Bridge is reflected in the windows of the Sydney Opera House as the sun sets over the harbour. Picture: Nicholas Eagar

6. ALWAYS CROP, DON'T ZOOM

Those finer details will get lost in distortion. Take a wider frame and crop in to maintain definition of your subject.

7. CLEAN YOUR LENS

Our tablets are generally exposed to the elements, even just around the house, so be weary of the cleanliness of your lens and give it a once over with something soft and lint-free. Preferably a lens cloth.