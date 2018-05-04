20 weirdest baby names of 2018
NAMING a newborn in 2018 is something of a social minefield.
Like Kate and Wills, you might be prepared to run the risk of your child being the fourth little Louis in the class simply because you love a traditional forename.
Alternatively, you can make like the Kardashians by going brave and bold with your choice of title.
Ask yourself honestly, had you ever heard of the names Stormi or True before February?
Either way, it can be an agonising and weighty responsibility that can often feel as if you are deciding on your child's future personality, playground nicknames, and career prospects for them … all before they've even held their head up for the first time.
Now we've pulled together a list of 2018's most imaginative creations to document this year's parents who threw caution into the wind.
1. Leetiana
2. Crash
3. Dwarren
4. Shanice
5. Jakmason
6. Moxxi
7. Tycen
8. Yza-Bella
9. Aeric
10. Daylla
11. Freezia
12. Gwinia
13. Harrianna
14. Kaveah
15. Badell
16. Barat
17. Trigger
18. Wizdom
19. Xavjah
20. Xzayvian
This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.