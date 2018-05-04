Here is a list of the 20 weirdest baby names of 2018 so far.

NAMING a newborn in 2018 is something of a social minefield.

Like Kate and Wills, you might be prepared to run the risk of your child being the fourth little Louis in the class simply because you love a traditional forename.

Alternatively, you can make like the Kardashians by going brave and bold with your choice of title.

Ask yourself honestly, had you ever heard of the names Stormi or True before February?

Either way, it can be an agonising and weighty responsibility that can often feel as if you are deciding on your child's future personality, playground nicknames, and career prospects for them … all before they've even held their head up for the first time.

Now we've pulled together a list of 2018's most imaginative creations to document this year's parents who threw caution into the wind.

1. Leetiana

2. Crash

3. Dwarren

4. Shanice

5. Jakmason

6. Moxxi

7. Tycen

8. Yza-Bella

9. Aeric

10. Daylla

11. Freezia

12. Gwinia

13. Harrianna

14. Kaveah

15. Badell

16. Barat

17. Trigger

18. Wizdom

19. Xavjah

20. Xzayvian

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.