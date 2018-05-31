These are the food that make your farts smell

Here's what could be making you pop off. Picture: iStock

Here's what could be making you pop off. Picture: iStock

WE all know someone who can clear a room with one tiny fart.

Some might be proud of their efforts - yes, we are looking at boys - others feel awkward and embarrassed while trying to pin it on the dog.

Popping off is a perfectly natural way for your body to pass excess gas produced during the day - in other words, you can't stop it.

And it happens between five and 15 times a day.

Not all farts smell, in fact some of them have no odour at all and don't even make a noise when they pass.

Others are so pungent people are reaching for something to cover their nose.

So what makes them smell so awful?

It all comes down to what you eat and the gases it makes your body produce - and what you've heard about baked beans isn't wrong.

Foods that make your farts stink

Undigested carbs are the most common reason passing wind smells so bad.

Your stomach struggles to break down certain foods as they move through the bowel.

Sugars like fructose and sorbitol, found in some fruits and artificial sweeteners are one of the main culprits.

Other fart-inducing fiends include soluble fibre found in beans, nuts and fruit; insoluble fibre found in root vegetables and wheat bran; and starches found in corn, wheat and potatoes.

Foods that make one person gassy don't necessarily make another person fart, according to the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD).

Here's what could be causing you to pop off.

1. Beans

Beans and other foods like asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage contain raffinose.

Humans lack the ability to digest raffinose, so when our gut tries to it creates excess gas.

2. Beer

Beer is high in sulphur - a chemical that naturally has quite a pungent smell.

Mix that in your stomach and, well, you can guess the rest.

Other foods that are high in sulphur include broccoli, garlic, onions, cauliflower and wine (sorry ladies).

3. Processed foods

Not so much a specific food as more of a food group, but it does make you gassy.

Processed foods are often high in sugar alcohol, which create gas because the body can't digest them properly.

When is farting a sign of something serious?

There's no point hiding it, we all fart.

But there are times when fluffing goes beyond the expected amount and could be a sign of something serious.

1. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

IBS can be agonising, causing frequent tummy discomfort, bloating, constipation as well as bouts of diarrhoea.

Another symptom of IBS is frequent gas.

IBS can also lead to other complications such as a lack of energy, feeling sick or nauseous, pain during sex and social anxiety and depression.

So if you think you might have the condition speak to a GP.

2. Bowel cancer

Bowel cancer, also known as colon cancer or colorectal cancer, is the second most common form of the disease in the Australia..

The key red flag signs for the disease include blood in your poo, tummy pain, bloating and a change in bowel movements.

A side effect your bowel movements changing can be gas, so if you are farting a lot and notice other symptoms speak to a GP.

3. Coeliac disease

Coeliac disease is an autoimmune digestive condition where the intestines react to gluten and become inflamed.

The adverse reaction can come from the dietary protein which is often found in three cereals: wheat, barley and rye.

The gluten damages the lining of the intestines making the body unable to absorb important nutrients.

Coeliac disease is a life-long condition that can lead to bloating, nausea, excess gas and tiredness, and is only treated by a change in diet.

4. Lactose intolerance

Some people lack an enzyme that allows them to digest lactose found in dairy products.

For these people, drinking milk or eating something like cheese can cause severe tummy upset, diarrhoea, bloating and gas.

If you frequently experience these symptoms after eating dairy you should speak to a GP.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.