Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has succeeded in getting her Brexit deal through Cabinet. Picture: AP
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has succeeded in getting her Brexit deal through Cabinet. Picture: AP
Politics

Relief for May as Brexit deal passes

by Staff writers
15th Nov 2018 6:51 AM

The British cabinet has given its backing to a draft Brexit deal agreed with the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting that lasted more than five hours.

"The collective decision of cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration," Mrs May said outside her Downing Street office.

Mrs May said her Cabinet has backed the deal with the European Union after an "impassioned" debate.

"This is a decisive step which allows us to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead," she said.

Some pro-Brexit politicians in Mrs May's Conservative Party are hinting that they plan to challenge her leadership.

Brexit-backers are furious about a draft divorce deal with the European Union, which they say will leave Britain bound by EU rules.

Under Conservative rules, a no-confidence vote in the leader is triggered if 15 per cent of party politicians write letters requesting one.

The required number currently stands at 48 MPs, and only Graham Brady, the keeper of the letters, knows for sure how many have been submitted.

More Stories

brexit politics theresa may

Top Stories

    Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News We've got you covered with the lowest Unleaded, Ethanol and Diesel prices across the Coffs Coast according to the Fuel Check App.

    • 15th Nov 2018 7:30 AM
    Mark Lathan’s 8-point plan to cut state’s immigration

    premium_icon Mark Lathan’s 8-point plan to cut state’s immigration

    Politics NSW One Nation leader has a plan to cut the state’s immigration.

    Man who towed boat with mobility scooter to face court

    Man who towed boat with mobility scooter to face court

    Crime A MAN was caught on film using a mobility scooter to tow a boat.

    Man charged over Coffs Harbour robbery

    premium_icon Man charged over Coffs Harbour robbery

    Crime Drugs, steroids and knuckledusters seized

    Local Partners