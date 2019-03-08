Woman found guilty of procuring hitman to kill ex

Theresa Dalton was on trial accused of paying Neels to kill her ex-husband Malcolm Stewart in 2010. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Theresa Dalton was on trial accused of paying Neels to kill her ex-husband Malcolm Stewart in 2010. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

A FORMER air hostess has been found guilty of hiring a hitman to kill her husband during their "venomous" divorce battle which was likened to a "raging inferno".

Theresa Dalton, 67, had pleaded not guilty to allegations she had her then-boyfriend Anthony Werner hire his "sleazy" school friend Matthew Neels to murder her husband Malcolm Stewart in early 2010.

Theresa Dalton has been found guilty by a jury of ordering a hit on her ex-husband Malcolm Stewart in 2010. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled



But after a five day trial in Brisbane Supreme Court, a jury this afternoon found her guilty of orchestrating the alleged murder plot in which the would-be hitman was told he could use a rifle to shoot Stewart in his own home from an adjoining vacant block.

Neels never went through with the plot, telling the court he "wasn't crazy" and never intended to kill anyone, instead keeping the $20,000 cash deposit he was given to go on fishing trips and buy his wife a new washing machine.

During the trial, the court heard Mr Stewart had been "traumatised" by his former wife's actions and wore a bulletproof vest for years, fearing for his life.

"Malcolm Stewart was the victim of a terrible crime, imagine knowing someone had tried to put a hit on you," Crown Prosecutor Michael Lehane said.

"We had extreme circumstances where there was such pure hatred and real venom and murderous intent was formed by the accused, the intention to procure the murder of Mr Stewart."

Dalton’s ex-husband and intended victim, Malcolm Stewart leaves the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled



The court heard Dalton had "bank rolled" the murder plot, wearing gloves while counting out $20,000 cash to put into a bag along with Mr Stewart's photo and a note with his home and business addresses for Werner to hand to Neels at Burleigh Heads in January 2010.

Mr Lehane showed the jury Dalton's bank statements in the lead up to the planned "hit", showing she had made five $9000 cash withdrawals totalling $45,000 in November 2009, two months before Mr Stewart was to be killed.

Dalton had agreed to pay Neels $40,000 for the slaying of her ex-husband and the father of her child with $20,000 to be paid before the hit and the remaining $20,000 when Mr Stewart was dead.

"I had nothing to do with this nothing whatsoever," Dalton told the judge after the jury delivered its verdict.

"I'm totally innocent your honour."

She will be sentenced at a later date.