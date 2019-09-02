There’s plenty to do at this year’s running festival

SPRING has sprung and what better way to enjoy it than by taking in the beautiful Coffs Creek while participating in Coffs Harbour’s favourite fun run.

Coffs Harbour’s Bendigo Bank Running Festival is on this Sunday, September 8 at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

It’s a great day out for everyone with plenty on offer including four different events to choose from, entertainment, food and drink and $4000 worth of random prize draws.

While you’re running or walking around the course, experience the uplifting sounds of the Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums and the cheers from the crowd as you make your way down the finish chute.

Enjoy a massage courtesy of Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy after your event and sample the delicious coffee and barbeque breakfast from the Rotary crew.

Also available in the event village will be a large selection of merchandise including event T-shirts and singlets, running gear from Brooks and Athlete’s Foot and sporting apparel from Ezisports.

Put on your best smile in the Southern Cross University tent where there will be a portable photo booth set up for the day and images can be shared via social media.

“And if this isn’t enough to entice you, there is a huge range of fantastic prizes on offer just for taking part,” race director Sinclair Black said.

“We have some fun outdoor experiences from Treetops Adventures, Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and the Big Banana. Also on offer are Genesis Gym memberships, Brooks Running Shoes and Ezisports vouchers. Not to mention accommodation packages from Opal Cove resort, dining vouchers from Anchors Wharf Café and Shearwater Restaurant and for the golf enthusiasts, rounds of golf courtesy of Bonville Golf Resort.

“The event is a great day out for everyone, so come along to the Coffs Harbour Showground this weekend and join in the fun.”

Online entries close at 5pm on Friday with late entries taken on Saturday afternoon at the Coffs Harbour Showground. For more information and to enter, visit villagesports.com.au