There's movement on either end of emerging foodie strip

WHAT'S NEXT: The old doctor's surgery next to the newly opened Seasalt Fish and Chips and Sunset Lounge was demolished last week. TREVOR VEALE

WITH new restaurants and bars popping up along Market St, Woolgoolga locals are keen to see what's next along the emerging foodie strip.

There's movement at either ends of the commercial zone with a recent sale on the Queen St side and the demolition of the old doctor's surgery on the Nightingale St end.

Commercial property in Woolgoolga is in very high demand according to Nicole Cardow from Cardow and Partners Property Woolgoolga.

The agency recently sold the property on the corner of Market and Queen St for $847,000.

It's an older style home, but being in a commercial zone there is scope for the site to be redeveloped to continue the trend along the strip one street back from the beach.

For lovers of cocktails and craft beer the Sunset Room and Sam's Place at the Woolgoolga Backpackers have opened their doors in recent months.

There's also a number of new restaurant and takeaway options with Anchor Kitchen and Bar showcasing some of the best local, seasonal produce available; while Sea Salt has spread its wings from Sawtell and opened in recent months.

It's also well known for the regular Eat Street event, when the road is closed to traffic and food vans and musicians take to the street.

The concept has proven so popular there are plans to take it to Coffs Harbour in October.

It will take place at the same location as the Sunday Harbourside Market, on the last Saturday of every month.

The seaside town, just 20 minutes north of Coffs Harbour, has often been described as the next Byron Bay.

"I've been here almost 20-years and I've heard that so many times, but we've still got that great village atmosphere," Ms Cardow said.

She agrees the strip along Market St has taken off in recent years.

"We've got smart, savvy people in town with really good vision and there's also a real demand for this kind of thing," she said.

With the run down doctor surgery now demolished, there's plenty of anticipation to see what's in store for that site.

A development application lodged in May, 2017 proposed a new Post Office, but this proposal fell through.

"The DA was modified to general commercial, which could cover office space, shop space or business premises," a Coffs Harbour City Council representative said.

Even the expanding mural has people talking with the latest edition a huge angry looking red dragon. It's Cwch (pronounced pronounced kutch, to rhyme with butch) in celebration of the Welsh heritage of the owners of Taffy's Cafe.