There's always a race involved with rally drivers

NATURALLY COMPETITIVE: Win at all costs even in play for WRC drivers Ott Tanak ,Toyota Gazoo Racing , Thierry Neuville Hyundai Shell Mobis , and Sbastien Ogier M-Sport Ford Trevor Veale

THIS is the closest some of the WRC's leading drivers no doubt hope to get to the trees on the Coffs Coast this week.

Starting their campaigns in Coffs with a pre-media launch at Treetops Adventure Park and the Big Banana, the drivers will from Sunday have a chance to wind down again and take in the sights of the Coffs Coast, but from tomorrow it's down to business.

"It's nice to finish the season in a special place and for me this is a special place,” M-Sport Ford's Finnish driver Teemu Suninen said.

Rally Australia's 2016 champion Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen of Hyundai Shell Mobis likes the speed of the Coffs Coast stages.

"For me it's the highlight of the year coming here, it's always been quite fast here and hopefully we can have a good year this year ... it's a drivers sort of a rally,” Mikkelsen said.

Taking to the high wire ropes course, Norwegian Mads Ostberg sure was happier to be out of the harness and back on terra firma.

"I hate heights, I'm glad to be back down, driving a rally car is much easier.”

The drivers will now prepare their rally notes of the stages before testing their vehicles at the shakedown tomorrow ahead of Friday morning's opening stages.