‘There’s a photo of someone with a knife in their back’

by Lea Emery
4th Jul 2019 2:27 PM
A Labrador man who was allegedly stabbed in the back on Saturday evening cannot remember it happening, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

The 28-year-old's alleged attacker Luke John Rogerson, 21, was denied bail this morning when he appeared in court for one count each of wounding and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

It is alleged Rogerson stabbed the man in the back in a Labrador unit about 6.30pm.

The court was told Rogerson's alleged victim had no memory of the attack.

"There is a photograph here of a knife sticking out of someone's back," Magistrate John Costanzo said.

"You would think you would remember that."

It is alleged the two men knew each other.

Rogerson's father and two other people were also in the unit at the time, the court was told.

The court was told Rogerson is a "couch surfer" who had a fishing contract in August.

His lawyer Ashleigh Nicholls said Rogerson had strong ties to the community as his family was on the Gold Coast.

Magistrate Costanzo said the crown case was "quite strong".

He said he was also refusing bail because he Rogerson was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

The matter was adjourned to July 23.

