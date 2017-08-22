23°
Property

There's a new Aussie property dream

Melissa Martin
| 22nd Aug 2017 6:00 AM
NEW DREAM: Young Aussies more open to renting where they want to live and buying an investment property.
NEW DREAM: Young Aussies more open to renting where they want to live and buying an investment property. monkeybusinessimages

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE great Australian dream used to be a family home on a quarter acre block; how times have changed.

The latest "property dream” idea involves never living in the home you buy.

A survey by State Custodians Home Loans has found almost three-quarters of people (74%) now believe "rentvesting” is a good strategy for those struggling to enter the property market.

Rentvesting is a term that has been coined for those who choose to continue renting in a place they enjoy to live, but otherwise couldn't afford to buy in. Instead they buy an investment property to build equity and get a foot on the property ladder.

The survey found a third of people are in favour of rentvesting, and 29% say it's a good way of providing investors with dual income streams - one from tenants and the other from tax benefits.

Gen Y were particular open to the idea of continuing to rent while investing, with 29% saying it's virtually impossible to obtain property through other means and almost one in three said it would be cheaper to rentvest than shouldering an owner-occupier mortgage, which leaves them with limited disposable income.

State Custodian General Manager Joanna Pretty said lifestyle has become a major driver for young people when it comes to their property choices.

"More and more young people are choosing to rent in desirable, trendy areas to be close to work, friends and amenities,”she said.

"In this lifestyle-focused era, a great rental in a fashionable area can be seen as a more desirable option than buying a place far from the action. However, while these areas provide a great lifestyle, they tend to be more expensive to both rent or buy which creates a real dilemma when it comes to saving for a home.”

The survey also found 26% of Gen Y respondents feel it's more desirable to live in better-quality rental homes than in worse-quality mortgaged homes, only 19% of Baby Boomers feel the same way.

Ms Pretty said the attitude change show how much Australian society has changed.

"In previous generations, young couples settled down quicker and were eager to secure their first home as soon as possible, even if it was nothing flash. They were more prepared to buy properties and fix them up in areas that were not on their radar simply to secure a place,” she said.

"However, young people are now settling down later in life and choosing to - or forced to - rent for longer periods in order to save up enough money for an initial deposit. Or else they're taking their time to consider their next move and focusing on other things like their career or travel, so they're entering the market later.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  gen y real estate renvesting

Just In

Icon to go under the hammer

Icon to go under the hammer

COFFS Harbour's highest profile office building has been listed for sale.

Forestry Corporation defends stance on koala protection

The Koala Markets are run by the Koala Social and Sporting Club of Hervey Bay.

"OUR production forests continue to support robust koala populations

Team Australia hopes to rise from ashes in Coffs round

GOING UP: The Blue Roo that flew! Team Australia's offshore powerboat getting serious air.

Former Coffs resident hopes for better finish

Multi-million dollar airport upgrade to meet demands

OFFICIALLY OPENED: Coffs Harbour airport works opened Cr Keith Rhoades, Cr Michael Adendorff, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Cr George Cecato, Cr Jan Strom, Mayor Denise Knight, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser and airport manager Dennis Martin.

Airport upgrade boosts services

Local Partners

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

MURRAY Mandel is not your everyday busker. He is a near deaf guitarist on an epic three year tour of Australia.

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

IN LIMBO: Jeremy Marsh with his son Cooper at their temporary accommodation in Goonellabah since the flood.

'Everything's up in the air and I just live day by day at the moment'

The voices are coming

Choirboys Mark Gable, Taxiride's Jason Singh and Boom Crash Opera's Dale Ryder.

Don't miss Mark Gable, Jason Singh and Dale Ryder.

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

&quot;Large Central Townhouse&quot;

2/19 Cornish St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 3 2 $425,000

A great opportunity to secure a spacious home close to the golf course and Coffs Harbour CBD. This large townhouse with only 2 in the complex is self managed (no...

Private rainforest retreat offering dual living...

5 Kalang Circuit, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 1 $499,000 ...

In a very quiet street secluded from the world behind an electric gate you'll find this special five-bedroom home that offers a beautiful feeling of peace enhanced...

Diggers Beach Executive Living

9/6 Diggers Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $620,000

'Class. Sophistication. Style.' - the perfect summary of this impressive property. Located in the highly desirable Diggers Beach, this executive styled home is...

Prime Location - Ready To Move In

1 Stableford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $429,000

Ok, so yes this has been on the market before but was hindered by a 12 month lease that was in place to January 2018. This is no longer the case and it is now...

&quot;High Quality Superb Executive Home&quot;

45 Halls Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $580,000

The moment you walk into the foyer you can feel the quality of this beautiful home. Only 3 years old and still under builders warranty, it features polished...

&quot;What A Beauty&quot;

19 Borrowdale Cres, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $515,000

This well presented 4 bedroom level home in beautiful Boambee East will be well suited to most buyers. Ducted air conditioning throughout, it includes tiled open...

More Than Meets The Eye

7 Archibald Place, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac, with all of the convenience of nearby shops and schools, this unassuming brick home is a true surprise on the inside. 4 bedrooms, 2...

&quot;Brand New - North Sapphire Estate&quot;

21 Red Gum Cir, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Set in the popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this brand new quality home provides a full complement of modern must-haves from the flowing open-plan...

&quot;Popular Korora Haven Estate&quot;

38 Bruce Taylor Circuit, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $825,000

Set in the popular Korora Haven Estate, this brand new extra large quality home ticks all the boxes with flowing open-plan, plenty of natural light, modern kitchen...

&quot;Prime Korora Location&quot;

5C Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $850,000-$900...

Be quick to secure this brand new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after Breakers Way, Korora. This is a blue chip location being only a 5 minute...

Ultimate convenience by the beach

We open the door to First National Real Estate's Pick of the Week

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

An elegant home, in a coveted location

COASTAL ELEGANCE: This Sapphire beachside home is all about luxury.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry