There's a bear in there

ENCOURAGING preschool children to wonder, think, feel and imagine since it first went to air in 1966, Play School is a perennial favourite and part of many a little Aussie's childhood.

Don't miss out on the chance to see your children's favourite television show live in concert when the Play School concerts come to Coffs.

These popular Play School live shows are specially designed to delight pre-schoolers and parents alike. The concert features songs, games and stories, presented by two Play School presenters, along with the real stars of the show, the toys

Everything in the concerts is carefully paced for children. There are songs to move to, as well as quiet times to just watch and listen. The familiarity of the material and the presenters combined, totally engage the young audience and there is lots of audience participation.

The story for this year's show is Prince of Bears. Prince Big Ted has a royal crown, he has a royal cloak but doesn't have a royal castle. He sets off to find one, and is joined by his friends Humpty, Jemima, Little Ted and the Play School toys as he travels through a fun filled world of nursery rhymes, songs and stories. Get ready to sing, dance and jump for joy, with a live show that will captivate all Play School fans.

THE GIG: C.ex Coffs July 22 at 10.30am. Please note adults must purchase a ticket. Under 12 months free. Tickets from the club and www.cex.com.au