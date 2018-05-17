Martinez family bury their beloved Robert, but no closure

ALTHOUGH the Martinez family has finally put their beloved "Robb" to rest, "there is no such thing as closure".

That's what Robert's mum, Julie Martinez, said in a heartfelt message yesterday after her son's funeral service at St Joseph's Cathedral in William St.

Robert's funeral was attended by an intimate crowd of a close-knit group of family, friends, "brothers", Rockhampton CIB representatives and other people who knew him.

Robert's casket was wheeled to the front of the cathedral.

As a token of their affection for Robert, family members placed several items on top of his casket, including Robert's portrait and a plaque with the letters HOAP: hold on and pray.

A close "relative" named Tina put on a brave front, speaking about Robert's life, during her eulogy.

Robert was born in May, 1986, in Townsville.

Tina told those gathered that as the eldest, Robert was much loved by his family; especially his grandmother.

"Right from the start, we knew he was going to be a handful," Tina said.

"He was always the life of the party; with his dance moves... he was also a very bright child at two years old."

At the tender age of three, Robert and his family moved to Victoria, where they lived until he was nine.

The family shifted to Rockhampton, where he attended North Rockhampton High School. He left school at the age of 16.

"He was always liked to socialise... he had a couple of girlfriends in school, but he fell in love with Melissa (Robert's partner)."

During the service, the family played a song of tribute to their Robb: I'll Be Missing You by Puff Daddy, Faith Evans and 112.

Following the service, outside the cathedral, Robert's loved ones released several blue balloons while simultaneously saying "bye, Robb, we love you".

However, the tributes were marred by two cars that drove past doing burnouts.

One was believed to have hit a parked vehicle.

Do you have any information?

Robert and Chantal Barnett were murdered in 2013. Their families are still looking for answers as to why their loved ones have been taken from them. If anyone has any information that could help the police, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or they can call the Rockhampton police station on 4932 3500.